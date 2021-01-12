After saying that the Trump presidency "needed to happen" in an interview, the singer clarified her comments on Twitter, stating that the country's "problem is the issue of sociopathy and narcissism"

Lana Del Rey Says Her Trump Comments Were Taken 'Out of Context', Calls Him 'Significantly Impaired'

Lana Del Rey has some thoughts about the violent riots that hit the Capitol last week.

During an interview with BBC Radio 1 about her new single, "Chemtrails Over the Country Club" on Monday, Del Rey opened up about and why she thinks the Donald Trump presidency was something that "needed to happen." (She later clarified her comments on Twitter.)

"The madness of Trump, as bad as it was, it really needed to happen. We really needed a reflection of our world's greatest problem, which is not climate change, but sociopathy and narcissism," the 35-year-old told host Annie Mac. "Especially in America. It's going to kill the world."

"It's not capitalism, it's narcissism," she added. "I was surprised we didn't have a live-television psychopath crazy person as a president a long time ago because that's what we see on TV and that's what we see on Instagram."

When speaking about the attempted coup at the U.S. Capitol building last week, Del Rey described the rioters' actions as "disassociated rage" and said Trump didn't "know he's inciting a riot."

The singer later clarified this comment about Trump on Twitter.

"Just to take a moment to say that what I was describing w the bbc was that Trump is so significantly impaired that he may not know what he was doing due to his significant lack of empathy and the wider ranging problem is the issue of sociopathy and narcissism in America," she tweeted.

The singer then followed her comment up by stating that her "well-intentioned" and "liberal" comments were taken out of context.

"It's actually what I sing about quite often. It's what I've been condemned for saying," she wrote. "You can listen to the entire interview."

The singer then referred to lyrics in her track — "I'm not unhinged or unhappy, I'm just wild" — saying that people often "want to wild out somewhere."

"I think people are having to re-evaluate what is strange and not strange," she later added. "Watching the people storm the Capitol, everyone gets to go look at that and figure out what Capitols they've been storming this year in their own freakin' lives. 'Cause everyone's running amok."

"You know, half the people I know are just jerks. Like I could picture them being like, 'Well, we need a change,'" she added. "You know, and then other half of the people I know are like watching them with tears in their eyes, in disbelief. And it is sad, it is scary. But it could happen in any country."

The interview with BBC Radio 1 comes hours after the singer received backlash for explaining her "inclusive" album cover featuring several of her friends.

"I also want to say that with everything going on this year! And no this was not intended — these are my best friends, since you are asking today," she wrote in a comment. "And damn! As it happens when it comes to my amazing friends and this cover yes there are people of color on this records picture and that's all I'll say about that but thank you."