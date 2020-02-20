Lana Del Rey Cancels Tour After Losing Her Voice: 'I Need to Get Well'

The singer has been on the road since September promoting her critically acclaimed sixth album, Norman F—ing Rockwell!

By Jeff Nelson
February 20, 2020 03:30 PM
Lana Del Rey has canceled her European tour to focus on her health.

On Thursday, the pop star, 34, announced she was forced to take time off after losing her voice.

“Sorry to let everyone down so last minute but this illness has taken me by surprise and have totally lost my singing voice,” she said in a statement to the BBC.”The doctor has advised four weeks off for the moment. I hate to let everyone down but I need to get well.”

Lana Del Rey
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The "Summertime Sadness" singer has been on the road since September promoting her critically acclaimed sixth album, Norman F—ing Rockwell!, which scored two Grammy nominations this year, including one for best album. And she is set to perform at several music festivals this summer, including Coachella and Bonnaroo.

Del Rey — who is dating Live PD star Sean “Sticks” Larkin — rose to fame in 2011 with her breakout hit “Video Games,” which appeared on her debut LP Born to Die.

