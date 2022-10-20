Lana Del Rey posted to Instagram this week to tell fans that a backpack containing her laptop, hard drives and three cameras were stolen from her car in a Los Angeles robbery a few months ago.

In a series of since-deleted videos shared to the singer-songwriter's @honeymoon account that've been reposted by fans, she informed followers of the incident and revealed a 200-page book manuscript, as well as various unfinished songs and personal camera footage, were among the items lost.

"I had to remotely wipe the computer that had my 200-page book for Simon & Schuster, which I didn't have backed up on a cloud," said Del Rey, 37, who noted that she doesn't have access to "any cloud systems." (The musician has previously experienced several mass-leaks of music throughout her career.) "And despite that, people are still able this week to remotely access my phone and leak our songs and personal photos."

The "Venice Bitch" musician explained that she remains "confident" in her upcoming album and wants to "persist" with its release "despite so many safety factors." She also expressed a desire to continue with the book release, "even if I have to start over, which I do."

Lana Del Rey. Mat Hayward/Getty

"Obviously I won't leave anything in the car again, even for a moment, but we've had the same issues at the house," continued the Grammy nominee. "Although I'm so grateful to be able to share all of the good stuff, I just also want to share that it has been a challenge."

Elsewhere in the clips, Del Rey said she doesn't understand how her technological devices continue to be accessed by outside sources, as she "can't make [them] any safer."

She also asked fans to avoid listening to any leaked songs. "Please don't listen to the music if you hear it because it's not coming out yet," she said before appearing to choke up. "And, in terms of the book, I loved the book that I lost with all of my heart and put a lot of passion into it. And in terms of the camcorders, we shall see what happens with that."

