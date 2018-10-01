Lana Del Rey Slams Kanye West's Support of Donald Trump, Calling It a 'Loss for the Culture'

Lana Del Rey is taking a stand against Kanye West‘s support of President Donald Trump.

On Sunday, the “Young and Beautiful” singer — who famously performed at the rapper and wife Kim Kardashian West‘s 2014 wedding — left a scathing comment on West’s Instagram post, in which West, 41, posed in a “Make America Great Again” hat and vowed to “abolish the 13th amendment.”

“Trump becoming our president was a loss for the country but your support of him is a loss for the culture,” Del Rey, 33, started. “I can only assume you relate to his personality on some level. Delusions of grandeur, extreme issues with narcissism — none of which would be a talking point if we weren’t speaking about the man leading our country.”

She continued, “If you think it’s alright to support someone who believes it’s OK to grab a woman by the pussy just because he’s famous — then you need an intervention as much as he does — something so many narcissists will never get because there just isn’t enough help for the issue.”

Mirroring the end of West’s caption — which said, “Message sent with love” — Del Ray concluded, “Message sent with concern that will never be addressed.”

In West’s post on a private jet, the rapper wrote, “This represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love.”

Del Rey is not the only celebrity fed up with West’s political views. On Sunday, Chris Evans tweeted, “There’s nothing more maddening than debating someone who doesn’t know history, doesn’t read books, and frames their myopia as virtue.”

The actor added, “The level of unapologetic conjecture I’ve encountered lately isn’t just frustrating, it’s retrogressive, unprecedented and absolutely terrifying.”

Over the weekend, West made waves by launching into an unexpected pro-Trump speech at the end of Saturday Night Live.

In his speech, which did not make it to air, West said, “It’s so many times that I talk to a white person about this, and they say, ‘How could you support Trump? He’s racist.’ Well if I was concerned about racism, I would have moved out of America a long time ago. We don’t just make our decisions off of racism. I’ma break it down to you right now: If someone inspires me and I connect with them, I don’t have to believe in all they policies.”

He said, “You see they laughing at me. You heard ’em, they scream at me, they bully me. They bullied me backstage they said, ‘Don’t go out there with that hat on.’ They bullied me backstage. They bullied me. And then they say I’m in a sunken place. You want to see the sunken place? Okay, I’ma listen to y’all now.”

Trump praised West on Twitter on Sunday. The president wrote, “Like many, I don’t watch Saturday Night Live (even though I past hosted it) – no longer funny, no talent or charm. It is just a political ad for the Dems. Word is that Kanye West, who put on a MAGA hat after the show (despite being told “no”), was great. He’s leading the charge!”

A source told PEOPLE, “[West] made it uncomfortable for the [Saturday Night Live] cast and [host] Adam Driver by calling them back onstage and not saying why and then went off on them.”

The source noted, “No one bullied him about wearing the MAGA hat. He wore it in promos and all week before the show even aired and was asking everyone if they thought he should wear the hat, interns, anyone walking by who would listen.”