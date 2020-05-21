The singer also revealed in her lengthy post that her next album will be released on Sept. 5

Lana Del Rey Says She’s ‘Fed Up’ with Critics Who Say She 'Glamorizes Abuse' in Her Music

Lana Del Rey is defending herself.

On Thursday, the "Summertime Sadness" singer released a lengthy statement on social media, hitting back at critics that have accused her of "glamorizing abuse" in her songs.

Del Rey, whose real name is Elizabeth Grant, pointed out that other female artists — such as Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, and Nicki Minaj — "have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f—ing, cheating, etc."

"Can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money — or whatever I want — without being crucified or saying that I'm glamorizing abuse?????" she wrote.

"I'm fed up with female writers and alt singers saying that I glamorize abuse when in reality I'm just a glamorous person singing about the realities of what we are all now seeing are very prevalent emotionally abusive relationships all over the world," Del Rey added.

The Grammy nominee said she "thinks it's pathetic" that her music, which sometimes detail her "submissive or passive roles' in her relationships, has led her critics to believe she's "set women back hundreds of years."

"Let this be clear, I'm not a feminist — but there has to be kind of a place in feminism for women who look and act like me — the kind of woman who says no but men hear yes — the kind of women who are slated mercilessly for being their authentic, delicate, selves, The kind of women who get their own stories and voices taken away from them by stronger women or by men who hate women," she wrote.

"I've been honest and optimistic about the challenging relationships I've had," Del Rey continued. "News flash! That's just how it is for many women. And that was sadly my experience up until the the point that those records were made."

She also hit back at "bulls— reviews" who deemed her "literally hysterical" after she included emotion in her first two records.

Image zoom Lester Cohen/Getty

Del Rey closed out her statement by promising to detail more of her feelings in her new two books of poetry — as well as in her upcoming seventh album, out September 5.

"Thanks for reading, happy quarantining," she wrote.