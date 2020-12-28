Her arm fracture comes several days after announcing the second single off her album Chemtrails Over the Country Club

Lana Del Rey Fractures Arm After She 'Wiped Out' While Skating: It 'Isn't That Bad'

Lana Del Rey is recovering after she fractured her arm.

The "Let Me Love You Like a Woman" singer, 35, shared several photos of her family's Christmas and revealed how she hurt herself after being spotted with a sling.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"When you see my second video for this album, don't think that the fact I'm wearing a cast is symbolic for anything other than thinking I was still a pro figure skater," she captioned a post on Instagram. "I wiped out on my beautiful skates before the video even began after a long day of figure eights and jumps in the twilight of the desert. [sic]"

The "Cinnamon Girl" singer went on to clarify that there was no reason for her fans to worry.

"Anyways my fracture isn't that bad kind of goes with my new bucket hat," she wrote. "Thanks to my beautiful family for my gifts."

In the Instagram carousel, Del Rey shared photos of her gifts, family and a large ring on her pinky. One of her gifts included two Joan Baez records, 5 and Diamonds & Rust. Baez joined Del Rey on stage last year to perform "Diamond & Rust" during Del Rey's tour.

"Nobody necessarily wants to show up to do a giant show for 15,000 kids at Berkeley, but she told me that if I'd drive out 80 miles from Berkeley, then we could practice at her kitchen table, and if it was good, she would do it," Del Rey told Interview Magazine in September. "So that's what I did. She corrected me on all my harmonies, and by the end, it was great."

The holiday comes over a week after a source revealed to PEOPLE that Del Rey had gotten engaged with musician Clayton Johnson. The two didn't spend the Christmas holiday, as Johnson shared photos of his native Modesto, California on Instagram.

"Merry Christmas everybody," Del Rey tweeted on the holiday. "Thinking of you."