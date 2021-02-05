A source confirmed to PEOPLE in December that Lana Del Rey was engaged to singer Clayton Johnson

Lana Del Rey's Fiancé Clayton Johnson Shares First Photo Together: 'Happy Birthday to Me'

The singers share a sweet smooch in a mirror selfie posted late Thursday night by Clayton, which showed him from the back as Del Rey, 35, snapped the photo.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Clayton seemed to be celebrating turning 32 with the post, which he captioned, "Happy birthday to me."

The Grammy nominee recently got engaged to Johnson, a source confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively in December.

The couple met on a dating app, added the insider at the time.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Clayton Johnson (L); Lana Del Rey | Credit: getty images (2)

That same month, the Paradise singer performed "Love You Like A Woman" on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon — and fans were abuzz on Twitter about the massive rock on her ring finger.

"Y'all see that?" tweeted one fan with a closeup of the ring.

"Lana is caught with a ring on her ring finger AGAIN," added another fan with a screengrab from her then-most-recent Instagram post.

"The ring on her finger? Is she engaged? 👀," wrote a third fan with a different screengrab the previous month.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday. Get a taste of the podcast below.

RELATED VIDEO: Michael B. Jordan Goes Instagram Official with Lori Harvey After Months of Romance Rumors

Johnson has shared several photos and videos alongside the songstress — and fans first noticed that the "California" singer followed Johnson on Instagram in August, when he left a thirsty comment on one of her posts.

"I wish I was that card," Johnson commented. (The clip showed Del Rey playing in a game show where she nearly kissed a man while holding a playing card in her mouth.)

The news of their engagement came months after Del Rey split from police officer Sean "Sticks" Larkin. In March, he revealed that the two were "just friends" in a New York Times profile.