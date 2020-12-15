From covering Taylor Swift's "Style" in The Johnsons to appearing in DNCE's "Cake by the Ocean" music video, here's everything you need to know about Lana Del Rey's new fiancé

Everything to Know About Lana Del Rey's Fiancé Clayton Johnson

Lana Del Rey may be hearing wedding bells soon!

A source tells PEOPLE that the "Love You Like a Woman" singer is engaged to musician Clayton Johnson, a 31-year-old musician she met on a dating app. The two lovebirds recently started following each other in August and Del Rey, 35, has been spotted by fans on Johnson's social media since September.

Here's everything you need to know about Del Rey's new fiancé:

1. He sang and played guitar in The Johnsons

À la Jonas Brothers, Johnson formed a band with his younger brothers Connor and Chantry.

The trio got their start on YouTube, where they released covers of recognizable pop songs such as Taylor Swift's "Style," Maroon 5's "Sugar" and The Weeknd's "Earned It." They also debuted a series of originals such as "Juice" featuring Bryce Vine, "Kick It" and "Calvin Kleins."

“To be honest, we were seeing these kids on YouTube who in our opinion didn’t necessarily have the skills and talent we felt like we had together,” Johnson told The Modesto Bee in 2015. “Seeing their success and how big they got off YouTube covers, we thought we could do what they were doing but better. We learned music together so it made sense for us to continue our journey and do music together.”

The group last released song "Call Whenever" in 2017 and has since remained inactive on Instagram. Their Youtube channel continues to boast nearly 90,000 followers, where they garnered more than 1.5 million followers on their cover of Kanye West, Paul McCartney and Rihanna's "FourFiveSeconds."

As a group, Chantry handled recording and producing, Connor handled photography and video, and Clayton handled the business side, The Bee reported in 2015.

“I’d encourage other people who feel the need to maybe take that big step and pursue their dreams to try,” Clayton told the outlet then. “I was in Modesto doing the same thing you were doing a few years ago.”

2. He appeared in DNCE's "Cake by the Ocean" music video

A sports reporter?

In DNCE's music video for "Cake by the Ocean," Johnson plays a sports reporter covering the made-up, beachside International Cake Fight Championships.

"No matter how you slice it, it's a piece of cake," he says at the beginning of the music video before the Joe Jonas-fronted band performs its hit song. (He even thanked Gigi Hadid, who directed the video, for letting him be a part of the video.)

That wasn't his only music video appearance. He also makes a cameo in the Paris Hilton's 2013 pop track "Good Time" featuring Lil Wayne, where he's shirtless as he chills by the pool.

"Haven't been in a speedo since high school, thanks Paris," he wrote on Instagram then.

3. He played in a band called Stereo Skyline

Not just a part of The Johnsons, he was also part of several other bands!

Before exploring the musical project with his siblings, Johnson joined Stereo Skyline as a guitarist and backing vocalist in 2010. He stayed with the band for a year before leaving the group to form another group called BLAC with one of his bandmates.

Stereo Skyline, which first formed in 2006, was known for their track "Uptown, Get Around." The group opened for bands such as Good Charlotte, Third Eye Blind and Boys Like Girls, according to The Bee.

In his hometown, he earned a nomination for a Modesto Area Music Association award for his band A Mover, A Fighter.

4. He loves Bay Area sports teams

Johnson is hella proud of where he comes from.

Del Rey's new man grew up in the outskirts of the Bay Area in Modesto, California, where he graduated from Davis High School in 2007 before moving to L.A. to pursue music, according to The Bee.

He's a big fan of Bay Area sports! He recently shared a selfie wearing a San Francisco Giants t-shirt in May. He's also shared several posts rocking San Francisco 49ers merch.

In 2016, he and his brothers posed in 49ers jerseys and a ton of merch for the Bay Area NFL team. He also attended a 49ers game at Levi's Stadium in January.

5. He modeled for Forever 21 and a phone case company

He's a model, too!

Over the years, Johnson has posed for several brands including Forever 21 and cell phone case brand Incipio.

"Always a pleasure shooting for @incipio," he wrote along with a promo photo for the brand.

In 2018, he posed alongside singer Devyn De Loera for a Forever 21 brand collab.

"Teamed up with @forever21 & @pieceofclass for a special Valentine's Day campaign," he wrote along with pictures of the campaign.

6. He's a dog dad

Lana, meet Ollie!

Johnson has a pet dog named Oliver Johnson (nicknamed Ollie), a sweet, rescue pup he's had since 2016.

Fans of the doggo can even follow him on Instagram at @thepupnamedollie!

"Happpy Father’s Day dad!! Thanks for da belly rubs and gud fud. You da best," read a caption for a post of Johnson and Ollie in June.

Last week, Johnson shared a photo — taken by Del Rey — of Ollie sitting under a glass table.

"why do i recognize lana by her feet💀" commented one fan on the post of Ollie.

7. He has a tattoo of Yoshi

Johnson and his brothers love Mario Kart!

In an interview with Kryptonite Music in 2015, Johnson revealed he got a tattoo of Yoshi, the lovable green character from the Mario game series, with LMFAO's Sky Blu.

"We’re Mario Kart obsessed, I even have a Yoshi tattoo that me and Sky Blu from LMFAO got together," he told the outlet.

In the interview, he said he was currently listening to John Mayer and Copeland and that he's the pickiest eater of the brothers.