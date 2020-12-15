Lana Del Rey — who sported a massive ring Monday night on The Tonight Show — recently got engaged to Clayton Johnson, a source confirms to PEOPLE

Is Lana Del Rey Engaged to Musician Clayton Johnson? See the Ring She’s Been Wearing for Weeks

Lana Del Rey is sporting some new bling.

On Monday night, the Paradise singer performed "Love You Like A Woman" on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon — and fans were abuzz on Twitter about a massive rock on her ring finger.

The Grammy nominee — who largely keeps her love life under wraps — recently got engaged to singer Clayton Johnson, 31, a source confirms to PEOPLE exclusively. The couple met on a dating app, adds the source.

A rep for Del Rey had no comment.

"Y’all see that?" tweeted one fan with a closeup of the ring.

"Lana is caught with a ring on her ring finger AGAIN," added another fan with a screngrab from her most recent Instagram post.

"The ring on her finger? Is she engaged? 👀," wrote a third fan with a different screengrab last month.

Johnson and Del Rey started following each other on Instagram back in August. Since then, fans have spotted her appearing on his social media.

Del Rey and Johnson celebrated Halloween with friends where they wore matching The Wizard of Oz costumes. As she flashed a peace sign for the photo, she was seen wearing a ring on her ring finger.

Last month, Johnson shared a photo on Instagram — seemingly taken by Del Rey — that showed his small dog Oliver under the table. (She liked the photo.)

"why do i recognize lana by her feet," commented one fan.

"We see you Lana," added another.

That same weekend Johnson also posted a video of the "Summertime Sadness" singer giggling and swimming in a pool on his Instagram story.

Johnson has shared several photos and videos alongside the songstress.

In September, he posted a video of Del Rey at the salon and alongside friends during a lunch gathering. Fans first noticed that the "California" singer first followed Johnson on Instagram in August when Johnson left a thirsty comment on one of her posts.

"I wish i was that card," he commented.

The clip showed Del Rey playing a game show where she nearly kisses a man while holding a playing card in her mouth.

Del Rey's new beau was a vocalist and guitarist of trio The Johnsons, where he used to sing pop-tinged tracks alongside his brothers Chantry and Connor. The trio — originally from Modesto, California — last released "Call Whenever" in June 2017 on SoundCloud. The trio has not posted on Instagram ever since.

"To be honest, we were seeing these kids on YouTube who in our opinion didn't necessarily have the skills and talent we felt like we had together," he told local newspaper The Modesto Bee in 2015. "Seeing their success and how big they got off YouTube covers, we thought we could do what they were doing but better. We learned music together so it made sense for us to continue our journey and do music together."

Before joining his brothers, Johnson performed with band Stereo Skyline, where they opened for bands such as Good Charlotte, Third Eye Blind and Boys Like Girls, the Bee reported.

The news of the engagement comes months after she split from police officer Sean "Sticks" Larkin. In March, the 46-year-old revealed that the two were "just friends" in a New York Times profile.