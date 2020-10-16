"Feels so good to have my favorite song out in the open air XOXO," she wrote on Twitter

Lana Del Rey Drops Her 'Favorite' Song 'Let Me Love You Like a Woman' and Its 'Homemade' Video

She comes from a small town, how about you?

Lana Del Rey is back with new music, dropping "Let Me Love You Like a Woman" — the first single from her forthcoming LP Chemtrails Over the Country Club. The track is her first solo song this year.

"Let me love you like a woman / Let me hold you like a baby," the 35-year-old sings in the track's chorus. "Let me shine like a diamond / Let me be who I'm meant to be / Talk to me in poems and songs /Don't make me be bittersweet."

The song's black-and-white, vintage-looking music video features several selfie videos of a makeup-less Del Rey singing along to the track, clips from her last tour, including her performance of "Diamonds & Rust" with Joan Baez in Berkeley, and a video of herself in a plaid shirt riding on a convertible car.

The video, with its cell phone-taken clips, includes cameos from Jack Antonoff, her dancers Ashley Rodriguez and Alexandria Kaye and her brother Charlie.

"Made a little homemade video for let me love you like a woman," she captioned a clip on Twitter. "Feels so good to have my favorite song out in the open air XOXO."

At the end of the video, a person filming Del Rey and several friends on a golf cart says, "The video has no sound so you guys can say anything."

"We f—ing love life. We came here to f—ing live," someone replies.

Her forthcoming album — slated for mid-December or early January — follows her Grammy-nominated LP Norman F—ing Rockwell.

Aside from her Matt Maeson collab on "Hallucinogenics" last month, this is Del Rey's first track since sharing several backlash-stirring Instagram posts in May where she name-dropped several of her favorite female stars.

"There has to be kind of a place in feminism for women who look and act like me," she wrote in the post.

In the lengthy statement then, she also teased the release of her album for Sept. 5, which has since been pushed.

Del Rey dropped poetry book Violet Bent Backwards over the Grass earlier this month along with an accompanying audiobook featuring music from frequent collaborator Antonoff.