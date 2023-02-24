Lana Del Rey Says She 'Had No Idea' She Was the Only Feature on Taylor Swift's'' 'Snow on the Beach'

"Had I known, I would have sung the entire second verse like she wanted," the vocalist said of their Midnights collaboration

By
Published on February 24, 2023 04:46 PM
Singers Taylor Swift (L) and Lana Del Rey attend the MTV EMA's 2012 at Festhalle Frankfurt on November 11, 2012 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.
Taylor Swift (left) poses with Lana Del Rey (right) at the 2012 MTV EMA's. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Lana Del Rey would've been open to singing a verse on Taylor Swift's "Snow on the Beach" — she just didn't know she was the only artist featured on the track.

The two teamed up for the Midnights collaboration back in October, but as fans quickly noticed, Del Rey's contributions were in the song's production and background vocals. As she explained in a new Billboard interview, published Friday, the singer had "no idea I was the only feature."

"Had I known, I would have sung the entire second verse like she wanted," Del Rey, 37, shared. "My job as a feature on a big artist's album is to make sure I help add to the production of the song, so I was more focused on the production."

Lana Del Rey arrives at the Womens's Guild Cedars-Sinai Disco Ball honoring Jamie Lee Curtis
Lana Del Rey. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Del Rey continued, adding that Swift "was very adamant that she wanted me to be on the album, and I really liked that song."

"I thought it was nice to be able to bridge that world, since Jack [Antonoff] and I work together and so do Jack and Taylor," she said.

The vocalist's latest statement about the Swift collab is a reiteration of her January Instagram comments, in which she shared to her private @honeymoon account that she "would've sung the entire second verse if I had known, I was the only feature."

Elsewhere in her interview with Billboard, Del Rey opened up about her long-awaited March 24 LP Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, being named the publication's 2023 Women in Music Visionary honoree and working with her friend Antonoff.

"He can play anything on any instrument," Del Rey said of the Bleachers musician. "He can fit the right instruments and melodies to any idea you've had. I think he plays something like 16 instruments. For us, it's definitely very collaborative. I think probably out of any projects he's worked on, he would say I give him the most direction."

"It's funny because I recently heard all of his records he made from when he was in high school, and I still hear so much of what he's done on Taylor [Swift]'s new record from that high school record. He's just prolific," she added. "It's absolutely wild to watch. That's why it's so fun because you really get to create any sound with him. He's also a girl's guy. He gets it!"

Taylor Swift American Music Awards
Taylor Swift. Lumeimages/Shutterstock

Back in October, Swift opened up about inspiration behind "Snow on the Beach," which she said was about "falling in love with someone at the same time as they're falling in love with you, in this sort of cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel at the same moment."

"You're kind of looking around going like, 'Wait, is this real? Is this a dream? Is this for real? Is this happening? Is it really happening?'" she said. "Kind of like it would be if you were to see snow falling on a beach."

After calling Del Rey "one of the best musical artists ever," Swift revealed that "the fact that I get to exist at the same time as her is an honor and a privilege and the fact that she would be so generous as to collaborate with us on this song is something I'm gonna be grateful for for life."

