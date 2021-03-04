"I had 10 seconds of the most elated feeling and then the news [was] everywhere," the singer told U.K. magazine Mojo, referring to a positive review of her song "Video Games" and Winehouse's death

Lana Del Rey 'Didn't Even Want to Sing Anymore' After Amy Winehouse Died: 'I Loved Amy'

The 35-year-old star recently opened up about the devastation she felt immediately after news broke that Winehouse had died of "alcohol toxicity" on July 23, 2011.

"I lived in a s—ty flat with no heat," Del Rey told Mojo Magazine for the outlet's April cover story.

The singer had just relocated to London with her manager Ben Mawson to pursue music and she lived near a venue where Winehouse performed.

"They told me [my apartment] was on Camden Road near where Amy Winehouse used to play at the Roundhouse and I loved Amy. I loved Amy," she said.

A month later, Del Rey was excited to receive the first review for her breakout song "Video Games" — but her moment of joy was quickly overshadowed.

"I had 10 seconds of the most elated feeling and then the news [was] everywhere. On all the televisions, [it was announced] that Amy had died on her front steps and I was like no. No!'" she recalled. "Everyone was watching mesmerized, but I personally felt like I didn't even want to sing anymore."

Winehouse died in bed. At the time, the local coroner stated the singer was more than five times over the legal drinking limit and three bottles of vodka were found in her bedroom.

The year after Winehouse's death, Del Rey released her album Born to Die. It peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 in February 2012 and has since charted for 382 weeks.

Del Rey went on to receive six Grammy nominations, including best pop vocal album for her fan-favorite Paradise in 2013. Most recently in 2019, Del Rey was up for Grammy Awards for album of the year and song of the year for Norman F—ing Rockwell! and the eponymous single.

In the singer's Mojo interview, she also opened up about interviews she did in her early career and how they affected her.

"I guess I'll never forget my first four years of interviews," Del Rey said. "They just f—ing burned me."

Referring to one interview, she said a journalist "made fun of me mercilessly, for five hours about how I adopted a New York City accent and that everyone knew it was fake, so just give it up."

"It was embarrassing — he humiliated me," she added. "So, by the time he asked me about feminism, I said I just wanted to talk about aerospace travel."