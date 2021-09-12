Lana Del Rey Deactivates Her Social Media Accounts to 'Keep My Circle a Little Bit Closer'

"I'm still present and I love what I do," Lana Del Rey said in a video she posted Saturday to Instagram before deactivating her social media accounts on Sunday

Lana Del Rey is embarking on an indefinite social media cleanse.

The six-time Grammy Award nominee, 36, announced in an Instagram video Saturday that she's deactivating her social media accounts as she focuses on "some different endeavors" while bidding farewell to her 20.7 million followers and thanking them for their support.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"On the record," she wrote in the caption before following through with deleting her accounts on Sunday.

"Hi guys, I just wanted to let you know that tomorrow, we are going to be deactivating our social media accounts, my social media accounts," Del Rey started in the black-and-white clip. "And that is simply because I have so many other interests and other jobs I'm doing that require privacy and transparency."

She added that she's still working on her upcoming eighth studio album Blue Banisters, as well as some more spoken word albums and short poetry books. "I'm still present and I love what I do," Del Rey noted. "And I'm absolutely here for the music, and I'm also just going on some different endeavors."

"And I want to say thank you so much for all the support, and I do hope you like the record," she added. "It's a compilation of older songs and a few newer songs, some written by family and friends and mostly old collaborators, and there will probably always be more to come."

Lana Del Rey Lana Del Rey | Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Del Rey continued to thank her loyal fans, while discussing her need for privacy. "And I want to say a heartfelt thank you for continuing to see me through the music," she said. "It's always important to be witnessed, and it's also really important just to be witnessed by the people close to you, that you know and who you trust."

"For right now, I think I'm going to just keep my circle a little bit closer and continue to develop some other skills and interests. Again, I'm always here making lots of records, and in the meantime, living life. So, I've really enjoyed sharing all these small tidbits with you, and I'm really blessed. So, thank you and... signing off," she concluded, throwing up a peace sign.

The Chemtrails Over the Country Club artist officially parted ways with her Instagram and Twitter accounts at approximately 3:30 p.m. EST on Sunday. The social media hiatus comes after she found herself shrouded in controversy several times in the past year-and-a-half.

RELATED VIDEO: Lana Del Rey Receives Backlash for Wearing a Mesh Face Mask During Book Signing Event with Fans

Additionally, she came under fire that month for saying that Donald Trump's presidency "needed to happen," before claiming that her words were taken "out of context," adding: "Trump is so significantly impaired that he may not know what he was doing due to his significant lack of empathy and the wider ranging problem is the issue of sociopathy and narcissism in America."