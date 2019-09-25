Lana Del Rey Is Dating Sean 'Sticks' Larkin, the Real-Life Cop Who Stars on Live PD: Report

Lana Del Rey appears to have a new man in her life!

On Monday, the “Summertime Sadness” singer, 34, was spotted out with Live PD star and real-life cop Sean “Sticks” Larkin.

The pair looked as happy as ever as they took a stroll in New York City’s Central Park. For the outing, Del Rey wore denim shorts paired with a printed top and a headband. Larkin, 46, also kept it casual in a white T-shirt and jeans.

In the photos, Larkin appeared to be taking a photo as Del Rey looked off into the distance, holding a water bottle.

Entertainment Tonight confirmed Del Rey and Larkin are in fact dating.

Larkin, better known as Sergeant Larkin, is an analyst on A&E’s Live PD and the host of A&E’s show Live PD Presents PD CAM. The Emmy-winning documentary series follows police officers in the course of their patrols live, broadcasting their encounters.

Del Rey — who just released her acclaimed album Norman F—ing Rockwell — and Larkin have not yet made their relationship official on social media.

News of their relationship comes after Del Rey, Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande released their collaboration “Don’t Call Me Angel” for the upcoming reboot of Charlie’s Angels.

In addition to the single release, the ladies premiered the accompanying music video, which was directed by Grande’s “Thank U Next” collaborator, Hannah Lux Davis.

For the video, Cyrus, 26, Grande, 26, and Del Rey transform into dark angels as they wear Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show-esque wings.

The song is full of empowering lyrics about reclaiming the pet name “angel,” like when Cyrus sings, “I make my money, and I write the checks/So say my name with a little respect” while, in the music video, she shows off her boxing skills in the ring.

Grande and Cyrus share most of the beginning of the song, before Del Rey comes in for the bridge in her iconic style, singing, “You can’t get me off your mind” while she moodily poses next to a fireplace. The music video culminates in all three pop stars singing and dancing together in sexy black outfits and matching wings.