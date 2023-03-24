Lana Del Rey's Dating History: From Sean Larkin to Jack Donoghue

Lana Del Rey is looking for her "equal" when it comes to finding a romantic partner.

While the Grammy-winning songstress has been fairly low-key about her dating life, she's still managed to make headlines with her relationships. Since her album Born to Die propelled her to fame in 2012, Del Rey has been linked to a number of creatives, from musicians to photographers.

Although Del Rey has said she doesn't have a type, she knows what she wants in a potential partner. She told Rolling Stone in 2014 that she thrives in intense relationships and has "an affinity for really good, strong, self-assured people." She may have found just that in her recent rumored partner Jack Donoghue, a member of the electronic music band Salem.

Del Rey has been linked to the musician since early 2022, although she's never confirmed the relationship herself. Since seemingly making things Instagram official in July 2022, the pair have kept quiet about their romance — but it seems that private is the way Del Rey prefers.

Here's a look back at Lana Del Rey's dating history.

Barrie-James O'Neill

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In 2011, Del Rey began dating Scottish singer-songwriter Barrie-James O'Neill, who was a member of the band Kassidy at the time. The pair began writing music together and were spotted out together on several occasions.

"When I met my boyfriend … we always say that the entire time we were writing for each other, but we didn't know it until we met each other," she told Just Jared in 2012. "So, you feel like even though you didn't know the person then all the songs are for them now."

In November 2012, Del Rey and O'Neill made their red carpet debut at the MTV Europe Music Awards. The couple continued dating through 2013, and when Del Rey began working on her album Ultraviolence early that year, she had O'Neill by her side. Del Rey explained to Radio.com that, in the early stages of writing, she worked with just a few people, including O'Neill and composer Daniel Heath.

In April 2013, Del Rey and O'Neill recorded a cover and an accompanying music video of Nancy Sinatra and Lee Hazlewood's song "Summer Wine." Shortly after, O'Neill's band joined Del Rey on the road, opening for the singer on her Paradise Tour. The couple even sparked engagement rumors when Del Rey was spotted with a diamond on her ring finger in early 2013, according to E! News.

By 2014, the couple had gone their separate ways. "We are currently not together," she told German-language Swiss newspaper 20 Minuten. "He is a wonderful person. But there are some things he has to deal with. I will not explain it in detail. This was hard on our relationship. I no longer felt free."

According to New Musical Express, O'Neill told the Scottish Sun that he wasn't aware that they had broken up until his cousin pointed him to a news story about their split. Despite the breakup, O'Neill understood her decision, admitting that it "probably wasn't easy" being with him as he was living with depression and insomnia.

"I had saved up a bit but I felt like a burden on Lana — as she was having to take care of me. And I don't like that, I like to provide for myself," he said.

Although the couple went their separate ways, they've remained on good terms. In 2021, O'Neill helped to write several songs on Del Rey's album Blue Banisters. He later released a song called "Riverside" that they had written and recorded during their relationship.

Francesco Carrozzini

JacopoR/PierreS/GC Images

In July 2014, shortly after Del Rey's split from O'Neill, she was spotted in Italy with photographer Francesco Carrozzini in photos published by Just Jared. Del Rey and Carrozzini — who is the son of Vogue Italia's late editor-in-chief, Franca Sozzani — were also seen sharing some PDA while watching a World Cup game that day.

Although Del Rey didn't formally confirm their relationship, the pair continued to spend time together through the fall. In January 2015, they were spotted taking a romantic trip to St. Barts over the holidays in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. The couple was later seen spending time in Malibu, California that January. In August 2015, Del Rey and Carrozzini jetted to Italy to attend the wedding of Beatrice Borromeo and Pierre Casiraghi, reported Tatler.

The pair were last photographed together in September 2015 and reportedly went their separate ways that November.

G-Eazy

Noam Galai/Getty

Del Rey was first linked with rapper G-Eazy in April 2017 when they were reportedly spotted spending time together at Coachella. Then, less than a month later, the pair were photographed for the first time as they left a Hollywood nightclub together. The relationship didn't last long, as G-Eazy was reportedly dating his "Him & I" collaborator Halsey by the summer of 2017.

While neither Del Rey nor G-Eazy has spoken out about their fling, some fans speculated that the rapper dissed Del Rey in his 2020 song "Moana." According to Paper magazine, G-Eazy seemed to imply that Del Rey tried to get back together with him: "I know a Keisha and I know Lana / They try to get me back, but I'm like, 'No, nah, nah' / I'm sorry, I don't want no drama, nah / That's a hard no, pass."

Sean Larkin

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In September 2019, Del Rey was linked to real-life cop and Live PD analyst Sean "Sticks" Larkin. The pair were photographed spending time together as they took a stroll through New York City's Central Park. Larkin later said the pair "just kind of hit it off from day one."

Just a few months later, Del Rey confirmed their relationship, joking that she "would've worn something different" had she known she was being photographed with Larkin in the park. Later in the interview, when asked if she was concerned with the response to her dating a police officer, she shared that she felt Larkin was a "good cop" who was able to "see both sides of things."

In December, Del Rey and Larkin made their relationship Instagram official. In a snap shared to Del Rey's account, Larkin embraced the singer and gave her a kiss on the head. In January 2020, the couple stepped out for their red carpet debut at a pre-Grammys gala.

Over the next few months, they split their time between Los Angeles, where Del Rey lives, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he calls home. Del Rey even met his children, who Larkin admitted were "kind of blown away" by the relationship.

"When we were in Tulsa we hung out with my law enforcement friends and their spouses. We all Super Bowl partied together, dinners and things like that," Larkin recalled after their split. "Normal things couples do with their friends."

Unfortunately, their relationship didn't last much longer — by March 2020, they had split. In a profile for the New York Times, Larkin confirmed the breakup.

"Right now, we're just friends," he said. "We still talk and whatnot, we just have busy schedules right now."

Although Larkin had said the pair remained friendly after their split, Del Rey has led fans to believe otherwise. While promoting her album Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, which she announced on Larkin's birthday in December 2022, Del Rey arranged for a billboard advertising the album to be placed in Larkin's hometown.

"There's only one [billboard] and it's in Tulsa," she wrote on her private Instagram account, later adding in the comments, "It's. Personal."

Clayton Johnson

Clayton Johnson Instagram

Following Del Rey's split with Larkin in 2020, she was linked with musician Clayton Johnson. The pair began following each other on Instagram in August 2020; sources told PEOPLE that they met on a dating app.

Not long after, fans began to spot Del Rey in Johnson's Instagram posts, including a snap of the couple wearing matching Wizard of Oz costumes for Halloween. In the photo, Del Rey appeared to be wearing a diamond on her ring finger. She was seen wearing the ring again while performing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in December. While Del Rey didn't confirm any relationship news, sources told PEOPLE that the couple were engaged.

Later that month, Del Rey spent the holidays at Johnson's parents' farm in Modesto, California. Staying in the family's guest house, Del Rey later called the experience "pretty idyllic," sharing that during their time there, they had "a sweet little night singing all the old Disney and holiday songs." In February 2021, Johnson made things Instagram official by sharing a snap cozied up to Del Rey for his birthday.

The pair eventually went their separate ways, but it's unclear exactly when they split.

Jack Donoghue

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

In early 2022, rumors began swirling that Del Rey was dating musician Jack Donoghue from the band Salem after he shared a since-deleted Instagram video of the pair at a monster truck race. In the video, Dey Rey even referred to Donoghue as "babe." In May, Del Rey appeared in photos taken at Donoghue's birthday party.

While neither Del Rey nor Donoghue has confirmed their relationship, they seemingly made things Instagram official in July 2022. Del Rey and Donoghue took photos in front of Chicago's Cook County Jail, which he captioned, "family visit." The photos have since been deleted.

Since then, the couple has kept their relationship low-key. In February 2023, a Del Rey fan account speculated that a bouquet of flowers that Del Rey received around Valentine's Day were a gift from Donoghue, as the bouquet was spotted on both of their Instagram Stories. "It's a love-hate thing," she captioned the photo, though the singer didn't specify what her Story was about.