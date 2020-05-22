Lana Del Rey Clarifies Viral Rant Wasn't About Race: 'I'm Talking About My Favorite Singers'

In her lengthy post about feminism, the artist named several top artists — including Beyoncé, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj — leading some to feel she was singling out nonwhite female performers

On Thursday night, the "Summertime Sadness" singer, 34, responded to backlash stirred by her lengthy Instagram post, in which she said she is "fed up" with critics claiming she "glamorizes abuse" through her music.

Del Rey said some people misconstrued her original message, in which she name-checked top female artists like Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande and Cardi B, and stated that "there has to be kind of a place in feminism for women who look and act like me."

"Bro. This is sad to make it about a WOC issue when I’m talking about my favorite singers. I could’ve literally said anyone but I picked my favorite f—ing people," she wrote in the comment section of the post, addressing some who felt she was targeting women of color.

"And this is the problem with society today, not everything is about whatever you want it to be," she continued. "It’s exactly the point of my post – there are certain women that culture doesn’t want to have a voice it may not have to do with race I don’t know what it has to do with."

Added Del Rey: "I don’t care anymore but don’t ever ever ever ever bro- call me racist because that is bulls—."

The Grammy nominee (born Elizabeth Grant) left one "last and final note on everything" in the comments, writing that when she said "people who look like me" in the context of feminism, she "meant the people who don’t look strong or necessarily smart, or like they’re in control etc."

"It’s about advocating for a more delicate personality, not for white woman – thanks for the Karen comments tho. V helpful," she concluded.

In her original post, Del Rey began her message "Question for the culture," and went on to ask, "can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money — or whatever I want — without being crucified or saying that I'm glamorizing abuse??????"

"I'm fed up with female writers and alt singers saying that I glamorize abuse when in reality I'm just a glamorous person singing about the realities of what we are all now seeing are very prevalent emotionally abusive relationships all over the world," she added.