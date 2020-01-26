Lana Del Rey Makes Red Carpet Debut with Boyfriend Sean 'Sticks' Larkin at Pre-Grammys Gala

Another celebrity relationship is red carpet official!

Lana Del Rey and her boyfriend Sean “Sticks” Larkin made their red carpet debut on Saturday while attending the pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton hotel.

The couple walked the red carpet hand-in-hand with the singer, 34, wearing black and cream off-the-shoulder gown with a thigh high split and strappy heels. Larkin kept it classic with a black tux.

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Grammy Awards coverage to get the latest news on music’s biggest night.

Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Their public outing comes just one month after the couple finally made their relationship Instagram official when the “Born to Die” singer shared an adorable shot of the pair in what appeared to be a green room.

In the sweet shot, Larkin rests his arm on a rack of clothes with his other arm around Del Rey, who smiles at the camera as Larkin plants a sweet smooch on her head.

News broke that Del Rey was dating the Live PD star back in September after the pair were spotted on a stroll together in New York City’s Central Park.

RELATED: Instagram Official! Lana Del Rey Posts Photo with Boyfriend Sean ‘Sticks’ Larkin of Live PD

Image zoom Sean 'Sticks' Larkin and Lana Del Rey Lester Cohen/Getty Images

During that outing, Del Rey wore denim shorts and a peasant top, later joking to the Los Angeles Times that if she knew paparazzi photos would be taken, she would have worn a different outfit.

“It’s funny because I was with someone for years and we never had that problem,” she told the outlet her fans’ interest in her love life with Larkin.

Still, Del Rey admitted she understands why people care so much about her personal life because she feels the same way about her own idols.

“I care about what Bob Dylan is doing right now,” she said. “I’m curious to know if he’s wearing a hoodie or a blazer. I get it.”

RELATED: Lana Del Rey Talks Boyfriend Sean ‘Sticks’ Larkin: ‘He’s a Good Cop, He Sees Both Sides of Things’

Del Rey also commented on Larkin’s career, showing support for the real-life police officer.

“He’s a good cop. He gets it. He sees both sides of things,” she said.

In addition to being a police officer in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Larkin is also an analyst on A&E’s Live PD and the host of A&E’s show Live PD Presents PD CAM. He’s also a father of two.

Del Rey’s latest album Norman F—ing Rockwell is nominated for two Grammys, so we may see the couple on another red carpet soon.

PeopleTV’s PEOPLE Now host Jeremy Parsons, PEOPLE Senior Editor Janine Rubenstein and Entertainment Weekly Senior News Editor Gerrad Hall are co-hosting a live red carpet pre-show ahead of the awards ceremony. Catch the full livestream above at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT or on PEOPLE’s Facebook and Twitter pages. You can also watch on the PeopleTV app, available on all of your favorite streaming devices.

Tune into the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.