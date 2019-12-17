Instagram Official! Lana Del Rey Posts Photo with Boyfriend Sean 'Sticks' Larkin of Live PD

Lana Del Rey is making her relationship Instagram official!

The “Born to Die” singer, 34, shared an adorable shot of her boyfriend Sean “Sticks” Larkin on Instagram on Monday, captioning the post simply, “💕🍊.”

In the photo, the duo appear to be in a green room, as Larkin, 46, rests his arm on a rack of clothes with his other arm around Del Rey, who smiles at the camera as Larkin gives her head a sweet smooch.

While Del Rey wears a light pink belted dress and over-the-knee boots in the snap, Larkin keeps it casual in jeans and a red T-shirt.

News broke that Del Rey was dating the Live PD star back in September, after the pair were spotted on a stroll together in New York City’s Central Park.

In photos snapped of their outing, Del Rey wore denim shorts and a peasant top, while Larkin again sported jeans and a tee.

Del Rey later opened up about their relationship to the Los Angeles Times, joking that if she knew paparazzi photos would be taken, she would have worn a different outfit.

“It’s funny because I was with someone for years and we never had that problem,” she told the outlet of the intense fan interest in her dating Larkin.

Still, Del Rey admitted she understands why people care so much about her personal life because she feels the same way about her own idols.

Sean "Sticks" Larkin, Lana Del Rey

“I care about what Bob Dylan is doing right now,” she said. “I’m curious to know if he’s wearing a hoodie or a blazer. I get it.”

Del Rey also addressed Larkin’s career, showing support for the real-life police officer.

“He’s a good cop. He gets it. He sees both sides of things,” she said.

In addition to being a police officer in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Larkin is also an analyst on A&E’s Live PD and the host of A&E’s show Live PD Presents PD CAM. He’s also a father of two.

Del Rey’s latest album Norman F—— Rockwell is nominated for two Grammys.