Lana Del Rey Promotes New Album on Billboard Where Ex Sean 'Sticks' Larkin Lives: 'It's Personal'

A billboard advertising Lana Del Rey's new album recently popped up in Tulsa, Oklahoma — the hometown of her ex, Sean "Sticks" Larson.

The "Young and Beautiful" singer, 37, posted a photo of herself on her personal Instagram page in front of the sign, PEOPLE confirms. Del Rey said it's the only billboard she has to promote her forthcoming ninth studio release, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

"There's only one and it's in Tulsa," she wrote on her private Instagram account, later adding in the comments, "It's. Personal."

Del Rey and the 46-year-old Larson, who is a retired Tulsa cop and star of A&E's Live PD, dated for six months over 2019 and 2020, after first being spotted together while on a stroll in New York City's Central Park.

During their brief courtship, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Grammys, with Larson later confirming details of their relationship to The New York Times.

"When we were in Tulsa we hung out with my law enforcement friends and their spouses," he told the newspaper in March 2020. "We all Super Bowl partied together, dinners and things like that. Normal things couples do with their friends."

He added at the time that the relationship had run its course, however. "Right now, we're just friends," he said. "We still talk and whatnot, we just have busy schedules right now."

For her part, Del Rey moved on. Within the year, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that she was engaged to musician Clayton Johnson, but the relationship ended.

In July, the "Blue Banisters" performer was spotted with Jack Donoghue in Chicago.

The two musicians posed together in front of Chicago's Cook County Jail in a pair of photos shared to Donoghue's Instagram, adding fuel to relationship rumors that had been brewing between Del Rey and the Salem band musician for months.

While she rarely speaks publicly about her love life, Del Rey has also been linked to rapper G-Eazy, Italian photographer Francesco Carrozzini and Scottish singer Barrie-James O'Neill in the past.

But the "Summertime Sadness" singer is seemingly still on Tulsa time, having traveled there to snap a photo of the digital billboard, which is located along a highway southeast of downtown, KTUL reported.

She also announced her new album earlier this month, on Dec. 7, which is also Larkin's birthday, a move which fans commented –– and some commended — for being "petty."

Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd drops on March 10, 2023.