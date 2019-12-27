Lana Del Rey Asks for Safe Return of Stolen Family Mementos: 'Work We Lost Can't Be Reproduced'

Image zoom Lana Del Rey FOX/Getty

Lana Del Rey is hoping the power of social media can help reunite her with a series of “family mementos” that were recently stolen.

The Grammy-nominated singer, 34, issued a plea to Twitter Thursday night informing fans that prized possessions — including items belonging to her photographer sister Chuck Grant — were taken, and that she hoped they might soon be returned.

“This week, family mementos including my sisters entire retrospective were taken,” she wrote. “I’d love to encourage whoever took it to please consider sending any of the scans of her previous work back to us for a no questions asked reward.”

Del Rey went on to explain the items’ importance, writing that the lost work “can’t be reproduced and exists nowhere but where it was.”

Grant, 32, is based in both New York City and Los Angeles, though it remains unclear from where her work was stolen.

The sisters are close, and Grant, whose photography has been featured in New York and Fader magazines, frequently uses Del Rey as a subject.

“Chuck has been photographing me for 10 years, and the shots she’s taken have revealed a lot to me about who she is,” Del Rey told Nylon in 2014. “She captures what I consider to be the visual equivalent of what I do sonically.”

The “Video Games” singer released her sixth studio album, Norman F—ing Rockwell, in August, which has since gone on to receive a Grammy nomination for album of the year.

Image zoom Chuck Grant and Lana Del Rey Lana Del Rey/Instagram

Earlier this month, Del Rey unveiled a 14-minute video to accompany the record that was directed by Grant.

Grant also snapped the album’s cover art, which features Del Rey posing on a sailboat next to actor Duke Nicholson, grandson of Jack Nicholson.