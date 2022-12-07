Lana Del Rey Shares First Single from New Album 'Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd'

Lana Del Rey's ninth studio album will drop on March 10

By
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis

Published on December 7, 2022 03:15 PM

Lana Del Rey is back!

The indie pop darling announced on Wednesday that her ninth studio album, titled Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, will be released on March 10.

Del Rey, 37, also shared the album's title track, which she wrote with Mike Hermosa. The song is produced by the star with longtime collaborators Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson and Zach Dawes.

"Did You Know..." references Harry Nilsson's 1974 track "Don't Forget Me," and the lyrics even include a shoutout to the late singer-songwriter and his track.

According to the album cover, Did You Know… will also feature artists like Jon Batiste, Father John Misty, Judah Smith, Tommy Genesis and SYML.

The new record comes about two years after she released Chemtrails over the Country Club in March 2021, and its follow-up Blue Banisters that October.

lana del rey
Lana Del Rey. Courtesy Polydor Records

Del Rey also recently featured on the Taylor Swift song "Snow on the Beach," off the star's latest album Midnights.

The album announcement comes two months after Del Rey was forced to wipe a stolen computer that was swiped from her car in L.A. alongside hard drives and three cameras that contained a book manuscript, unfinished songs and personal camera footage.

"I had to remotely wipe the computer that had my 200-page book for Simon & Schuster, which I didn't have backed up on a cloud," Del Rey, who noted that she doesn't have access to "any cloud systems," said in a deleted Instagram video (The musician has previously experienced several mass-leaks of music throughout her career.) "And despite that, people are still able this week to remotely access my phone and leak our songs and personal photos."

lana del rey
Lana Del Rey. Courtesy Polydor Records

The "Venice Bitch" musician explained that she remains "confident" in her upcoming album and wants to "persist" with its release "despite so many safety factors." She also expressed a desire to continue with the book release, "even if I have to start over, which I do."

"Obviously I won't leave anything in the car again, even for a moment, but we've had the same issues at the house," continued the Grammy nominee. "Although I'm so grateful to be able to share all of the good stuff, I just also want to share that it has been a challenge."

