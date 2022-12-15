Lalo Rodríguez, Puerto Rican Salsa Musician, Dead at 64: Report

Lalo Rodríguez, a Puerto Rican salsa musician, was reportedly found dead at a public housing project in Puerto Rico on Tuesday

By
Published on December 15, 2022 11:48 AM
Lalo Rodriguez attends as one of honorees of 'Dia Nacional de la Zalza' press conference
Lalo Rodríguez. Photo: GV Cruz/WireImage

Lalo Rodríguez, a Puerto Rican salsa musician, has died. He was 64.

The singer was found dead at a public housing project in Puerto Rico on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press, which cited local police.

The housing project is located in Rodríguez's hometown of Carolina, Puerto Rico, NBC News reported.

Police received a 911 call alerting them about his body, and one of Rodríguez's acquaintances later identified it at the scene, the outlet added.

Police said there were no visible signs of violence on Rodríguez's body, per the AP. An autopsy is scheduled to determine his cause of death.

Lalo Rodriguez at Escuela Libre de Musica Ernesto Ramos Antonini on April 30, 2013 in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico
Lalo Rodríguez. GV Cruz/WireImage

Rodríguez, who was born Ubaldo Rodríguez Santos on May 16, 1958, began his career at a young age, singing in festivals, as well as on the radio and television, according to Billboard.

In the 1970s, when he was a teenager, Rodríguez joined Eddie Palmieri's band, where he sang on the Grammy-winning 1974 album Sun of Latin Music. The win marked the first-ever Grammy Award given to a Latin record, CBS News reported.

Rodríguez then led a successful solo career starting in the 1980s. He is best known for his 1988 hit, "Ven, devórame otra vez" or "Come, Devour Me Again," which appeared on his album Un Nuevo Despertar.

Despite his professional success, the AP reported that Rodríguez struggled for years with drugs and alcohol. The outlet added that he was previously charged with possession of cocaine.

Various musicians honored Rodríguez with moving tributes on social media shortly after news of his death was made public.

Palmieri, 86, said his former bandmate was "a giant in so many ways," adding, "It is with deep sadness that I learn of the death of Lalo Rodríguez. I don't need to tell you how much he has meant to me, our music and culture, and the world community."

Grupo Niche called Rodríguez "one of the most famous voices of salsa in the world" in a statement on Twitter. "A lot of strength for his family, followers and friends," the group added.

"Lalo fought against the vice monster. Unfortunately, drugs rarely lose. Light and progress Lalo," salsa music artist Willie Colón wrote in Spanish on Twitter.

Puerto Rican singer Elvis Crespo added in his own statement: "His unique timbre, tune and power made his music immortal. My sincere condolences to his family and fans."

