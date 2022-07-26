Lady Gaga's Fans Joke About 'Invisible Force Field' Protecting Her in Viral Chromatica Ball Clip

A four-second video posted on social media last week shows a dark object flying toward Gaga on stage before abruptly stopping short and falling to the ground

Lady Gaga performs on stage during The Chromatica Ball Summer Stadium Tour at Friends Arena on July 21, 2022 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Lady Gaga performs on stage during The Chromatica Ball Summer Stadium Tour at Friends Arena on July 21, 2022 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Lady Gaga's Little Monsters are cracking jokes after a video from a recent concert on the Chromatica Ball tour went viral.

A four-second video posted to Twitter last week shows a dark object flying toward Gaga, 36, on stage before abruptly stopping short and falling to the ground, and the clip's been viewed over 4.4 million times as of Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"CONFIRMED: Gaga has an invisible force field that protects her from dangerous objects as shown in the video," Twitter user @noah3020 wrote alongside the video in a tongue-in-cheek reference to the object's bizarre-looking flight path from the video's angle.

In the post's replies, the Twitter user clarified that they had not edited the footage at all — and even remarked that they had not noticed the odd-seeming visual phenomenon until just before they posted it.

"And obviously it is not a force field," the user wrote in a follow-up post. "It's a joke."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lady Gaga The Chromatica Ball Tour – Dusseldorf Lady Gaga | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Plenty of other Gaga fans got in on the joke as the video spread across social media, with one user referring to the musician as "Queen of invisible force fields" in a post. Other users took the time to share elongated, zoomed-in and slowed down versions of the footage that seem to indicate the object is some sort of booklet or magazine.

While it would be exciting to report that Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, employs an invisible force field designed to repel objects from hitting her on stage, it appears this clip is just a trick of the eye.

One Twitter user speculated that the object was likely stopped by a high-powered fan blowing air away from the stage or potentially even a plexiglass panel placed at the front of the stage for Gaga's show. Others figured it could be a sheet of scrim, aka a thin woven fabric often used for special effects in theatrical productions that appears transparent when backlit.

Gaga's long-awaited Chromatica Ball Summer Stadium Tour kicked off with a sold-out show in front of 54,000 people at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf, Germany on June 17.

Lady Gaga performs on stage during The Chromatica Ball Summer Stadium Tour at Friends Arena on July 21, 2022 in Stockholm, Sweden. Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

After a two-year delay, the tour — which was originally postponed in June 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic — finally brought fans the first ever public live performance of Gaga's No. 1 selling, sixth studio album, Chromatica. Fan favorite tracks from the LP were among the 20-song set list, including "Rain on Me," "Stupid Love," "Replay," "Free Woman," "911" and "Alice."