Happy Birthday, Lady Gaga! Celebrate with Her Most Out-of-This-World Looks

For the pop star's 35th birthday, look back at some of her biggest fashion risks

By Amelia Langas
Updated March 28, 2021 01:00 PM

1 of 15

All Lace Everything

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Mother Monster served us Victorian-horror chic in head-to-toe red lace, one of her earlier avant-garde ensembles worn to the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. 

2 of 15

Flowing Fashion

Credit: George Pimentel/WireImage

At the 2009 MuchMusic Video Awards, the singer showed up in a hairy outfit and matching purse by her own design label, Haus of Gaga. 

3 of 15

In Her Orbit

Credit: Dan MacMedan/WireImage

For the 2010 Grammy Awards, Alexander McQueen dressed the star in this celestial gown. Anyone else reminded of Saturn?

4 of 15

Phantom of the Opera

Credit: Brian Rasic/Getty

Gaga maintained her love of lace with a white lace Venetian mask. In this tiered white dress — worn for the 2010 Brit Awards in London — she looked like she could be haunting an opera house. 

5 of 15

Where's the Beef?

Credit: Getty

Gaga's dress and shoes made of raw meat were ... unconventional, to say the least. For a time after she wore it to the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards, the ensemble went on display at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. 

6 of 15

Born This Way

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The singer arrived at the 2011 Grammys in an egg-shaped vessel and eventually emerged on stage with pointy, prosthetic shoulders. 

7 of 15

Like Lightning

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

On the Good Morning America stage in 2011, Gaga donned a black vinyl jacket with spikes over a sheer bodysuit.

8 of 15

New Ideas

Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty

"When [the industry] wanted me to be sexy or they wanted me to be pop, I ... put some absurd spin on it," she said in her Netflix documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two. Here, she literally spins during a 2013 concert in Brooklyn, New York. 

9 of 15

The White Witch

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

With dilated pupils and teased-out hair, this 2013 outfit for the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in N.Y.C. reminds us of Narnia. 

10 of 15

Sticking Out

Credit: Marc Piasecki/GC Images

The "Rain on Me" singer arrived at the VIP Room club in Paris in 2014 in a spiked ... dress? Coverall? Whatever it's called, we stan.

11 of 15

Got Legs

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Because Gaga has pushed the boundaries of fashion, music and performance, this polka dot serpent look — part of her 2014 concert tour — was startling but not surprising. 

12 of 15

Can't Read Her Poker Face

Credit: Jackson Lee/GC Images

In her Netflix documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, the singer opened up about using fashion as a way to assert control. Here, she makes a statement in N.Y.C. in 2019.

13 of 15

Bubbled Up

Credit: Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty

The singer channeled her inner astronaut for this look, one of her nine fabulous costume changes during her hosting gig at the 2020 VMAs.

14 of 15

Feathers and Frills

Credit: Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty

Bird of Paradise ... or Lady Gaga at the 2020 VMAs?

15 of 15

Welcome to Planet Chromatica

Credit: Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty

Ushering in the Chromatica era, Gaga accepted the VMA Tricon Award at the 2020 ceremony in a tin foil-esque ensemble complete with a fashionable mask.

