Happy Birthday, Lady Gaga! Celebrate with Her Most Out-of-This-World Looks
For the pop star's 35th birthday, look back at some of her biggest fashion risks
All Lace Everything
Mother Monster served us Victorian-horror chic in head-to-toe red lace, one of her earlier avant-garde ensembles worn to the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.
Flowing Fashion
At the 2009 MuchMusic Video Awards, the singer showed up in a hairy outfit and matching purse by her own design label, Haus of Gaga.
In Her Orbit
For the 2010 Grammy Awards, Alexander McQueen dressed the star in this celestial gown. Anyone else reminded of Saturn?
Phantom of the Opera
Gaga maintained her love of lace with a white lace Venetian mask. In this tiered white dress — worn for the 2010 Brit Awards in London — she looked like she could be haunting an opera house.
Where's the Beef?
Gaga's dress and shoes made of raw meat were ... unconventional, to say the least. For a time after she wore it to the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards, the ensemble went on display at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.
Born This Way
The singer arrived at the 2011 Grammys in an egg-shaped vessel and eventually emerged on stage with pointy, prosthetic shoulders.
Like Lightning
On the Good Morning America stage in 2011, Gaga donned a black vinyl jacket with spikes over a sheer bodysuit.
New Ideas
"When [the industry] wanted me to be sexy or they wanted me to be pop, I ... put some absurd spin on it," she said in her Netflix documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two. Here, she literally spins during a 2013 concert in Brooklyn, New York.
The White Witch
With dilated pupils and teased-out hair, this 2013 outfit for the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in N.Y.C. reminds us of Narnia.
Sticking Out
The "Rain on Me" singer arrived at the VIP Room club in Paris in 2014 in a spiked ... dress? Coverall? Whatever it's called, we stan.
Got Legs
Because Gaga has pushed the boundaries of fashion, music and performance, this polka dot serpent look — part of her 2014 concert tour — was startling but not surprising.
Can't Read Her Poker Face
In her Netflix documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, the singer opened up about using fashion as a way to assert control. Here, she makes a statement in N.Y.C. in 2019.
Bubbled Up
The singer channeled her inner astronaut for this look, one of her nine fabulous costume changes during her hosting gig at the 2020 VMAs.
Feathers and Frills
Bird of Paradise ... or Lady Gaga at the 2020 VMAs?
Welcome to Planet Chromatica
Ushering in the Chromatica era, Gaga accepted the VMA Tricon Award at the 2020 ceremony in a tin foil-esque ensemble complete with a fashionable mask.