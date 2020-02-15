Lady Gaga Shares Sweet Valentine's Day Selfie with Her New Boyfriend Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga has a special valentine this year.

On Valentine’s Day, the “Shallow” singer shared a sweet selfie with her new boyfriend, tech investor Michael Polansky.

“Happy Valentine’s Day!! ‘Babe, do I have lipstick all-over me?”😂#valentines ❤️💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💕🧚‍♀️happy v-day to all my monsters!!! I love you!!! ❤️😘🎈,” wrote Gaga, sporting pink hair and pink lipstick as she rested her head on Polansky’s in the selfie.

After the pair were spotted kissing Super Bowl weekend, the Grammy winner, 33, made her new relationship Instagram official last week when she shared a photo of herself cuddled up with Polansky, 36, on a yacht, with the caption: “We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best! ❤️.”

A source who spent time with the pair recently told PEOPLE that they met through mutual friends.

“They weren’t shy about showing off PDA,” said the source. “They seemed very happy together.”

Polansky is the CEO of the Parker Group, which is Facebook co-founder Sean Parker’s businesses and charities.

Rumors of Gaga’s new relationship began swirling on Dec. 30, when the singer was snapped smooching Polansky at Bavette’s Steakhouse & Bar in Las Vegas, where the pop star has two smash residencies, Enigma and Lady Gaga: Jazz & Piano.

According to an insider at the time, the two were kissing for at least an hour.

Last February, PEOPLE confirmed Gaga called off her engagement to talent agent Christian Carino. It appeared she had moved on last summer when she was linked to sound engineer Daniel Horton after the pair were photographed kissing during a brunch date in Los Angeles.