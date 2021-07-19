The legendary singer and "Bad Romance" songstress collaborated for duet album Cheek to Cheek in 2014

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett to Reunite for His 95th Birthday with 'Special Shows' in NYC — 'One Last Time'

They'll be "Cheek to Cheek" one last time.

On Monday, Lady Gaga announced "One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga," two performances at New York City's Radio City Music Hall alongside the legendary singer for a tribute to celebrate his 95th birthday.

"I am so honored and excited to celebrate Tony's 95th birthday with him at these special shows," Gaga, 35, tweeted about the performances on Aug. 3 and 5.

The concert comes several months after Bennett's family revealed that he lives with Alzheimer's disease. At the time, his wife Susan Benedetto revealed that he still remembers Gaga.

"Yes, but you know, Gaga is wonderful," Benedetto said on CBS This Morning in February, "Most definitely. Gaga is hard to forget."

At the time, Bennett's family also shared that Bennett and Gaga had worked on a follow-up to their 2014 collaboration jazz album Cheek to Cheek.

"I wanted to check with [Lady Gaga] to make sure she was cool," Bennett's son, Danny, told AARP of asking Gaga about sharing Bennett's diagnosis. "She watches his back all the time. She was like, 'Absolutely, it's just another gift that he can give to the world.'"

In a February profile for AARP, Bennett's family announced that the "Rags to Riches" singer was diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disease in 2016. According to Bennett's wife, Susan Benedetto, 54, the jazz singer is "incapable of understanding the disease."

Back in 2014, Gaga spoke to PEOPLE about how her friendship with Bennett developed. "We were fast friends," she said then.

"When we were there, I sang a jazz song, 'Orange Colored Sky,' " she added. "Tony heard me sing it, and he asked to meet me after the show. And I said, 'Oh my gosh! Tony Bennett's here!'"