Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett Take Fans Behind the Scenes of New Love for Sale Album: 'We Did It!'

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett are one iconic duo!

On Tuesday, Columbia Records/Interscope Records released a new trailer that offers a peek behind the scenes of producing Love for Sale, the pair's Cole Porter tribute album due to drop later this week on Friday.

At the opening of the clip, Gaga, 35, explains that Bennett, 95, called her "right after" they released their first joint album Cheek to Cheek in September 2014 to say that he wanted to work with her again.

"I think it was the next day, after the record released and had gone No. 1, he said, 'I wanna make this Cole Porter record with you,' and I said I would do it, and then guess what?" Gaga says. "We did it!"

"She's got so much talent that the minute we're together, something very good happens between the two of us," Bennett adds.

In August, Gaga announced on Instagram that she and the legendary singer would be releasing the record. "I'm always honored to sing with my friend Tony, so of course I accepted the invitation," Gaga wrote at the time.

Alongside previously released tunes "Love for Sale" and "I Get a Kick Out of You," the forthcoming LP also features tracks among the likes of "It's De-Lovely," "I've Got You Under My Skin," "Let's Do It" and "You're the Top."

The album's release comes several months after Bennett's family revealed that the singer lives with Alzheimer's disease.

At the time, his wife Susan Benedetto revealed that he still remembers Gaga.

"Yes, but you know, Gaga is wonderful," Benedetto said on CBS This Morning in February. "Most definitely. Gaga is hard to forget."

Elsewhere in the new trailer promoting Gaga and Bennett's latest project, the "Born This Way" singer also says that she hopes the new album will inspire younger generations.

"I really want young kids to listen to jazz music, because it's important," she says. "It is not something that should be left behind. It is something that should be coveted so sacredly forever."

For Gaga, recording the album also meant she got to spend more time with Bennett, who she considers a close and life-long friend.

"I'm having the best time recording the music," she says in the clip. "It's a joy. I think it's a joy that's missing in a lot of music today, and so it's extra special for me that I get to come into the studio and sing these songs because I feel like I'm getting the nectar of a happiness that the world doesn't get to hear or see all the time. And then we'll get to share it with them when the album comes out."