Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett's Friendship Through the Years
The unlikely dynamic duo — whose work on the Cole Porter tribute album, Love for Sale, is nominated for six Grammy awards in 2022 — are the perfect partners
An Unlikely Pair
There's nothing quite as delightful as an unlikely Hollywood friendship, and perhaps the greatest one of all is the one between Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett. The pop star and jazz icon first collaborated on Bennett's Duets II album in 2011, singing the classic, "The Lady Is a Tramp."
Here, the pair pose together at the 2012 Grammy Awards.
The Great Collaboration
The pair met at a benefit concert, with Bennett recounting to Parade in 2014, "It was the first time I heard Lady perform, and I could not believe the audience's reaction."
Bennett recounted, "The first thing I said was, 'Let's do an album together.' And she said, 'Okay.' That quick. I just love what she did on [their album Cheek to Cheek]. She's up there with Ella Fitzgerald, who was the greatest singer in the world."
Cheek to Cheek
The pair's debut album of standards, Cheek to Cheek, was released in 2014, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard charts.
Performing Together
They took their album performance live, including songs like "Anything Goes," "I Won't Dance," and "Cheek to Cheek."
The Best Pals
Bennett said of the most important thing he has learned from Lady Gaga, "Nobody has communicated with the public more than Lady Gaga. Ever. I trust the audience, and I'm very impressed. As far as they're concerned, she's part of their family. The only guy who ever did that was Bing Crosby, years ago."
Gaga Learns from Bennett
Meanwhile, Gaga said that Bennett taught her "that it's important to stay true to yourself." She added, "When I came into this with Tony, he didn't say, 'You've got to take off all the crazy outfits and just sing.' He said, 'Be yourself.'"
The Campaign Trail
In December 2014, the pair joined forces for an H&M holiday campaign.
New Year's Eve
The crooner performed with Lady Gaga on New Year's Eve 2014 in Las Vegas, opening their Cheek to Cheektour.
Taking the Show on the Road
The stars dazzled on their Cheek to Cheektour, taking their standards album on the road everywhere from L.A. to Italy.
Meeting with Royalty
The duo met Prince Harry while at a charity concert in London in June 2015.
What a Duo
In 2015, the pair won the Grammy for best traditional pop vocal album for Cheek to Cheek.
Grammy Nominations
It wouldn't be the last time that the pair were nominated for Grammys: in November 2021, the 36-year-old pop star and 95-year-old legendary singer were nominated for six Grammy Awards for work on their joint album, Love For Sale.
Celebrating Tony's 90th Birthday
Gaga was on hand to celebrate her pal's 90th birthday in August 2016 in N.Y.C.
Another Album
The pair reunited for a second album in 2018, a Cole Porter tribute album called Love for Sale. It was released in 2021.
"I think it was the next day, after the record released and had gone No. 1, he said, 'I wanna make this Cole Porter record with you,' and I said I would do it, and then guess what?" Gaga said in a trailer for Love for Sale. "We did it!"
"She's got so much talent that the minute we're together, something very good happens between the two of us," Bennett adds.
One Last Time Together
In August 2021, the pair reunited for a concert at N.Y.C.'s Radio City Music Hall. The concert, titled One Last Time, came several months after Bennett's family revealed that he lives with Alzheimer's disease.
In a memorable moment from the concert, Bennett remembered his old friend, Lady Gaga, as she came out onto the stage. Of the emotional moment, Gaga shared on 60 Minutes, "That's the first time that Tony said my name in a long time. I had to keep it together because we had a sold-out show and I have a job to do. But I'll tell you when I walked out on that stage and he said, 'It's Lady Gaga,' my friend saw me. It was very special."
Gaga's Favorite Person on 'the Whole Planet'
Lady Gaga said after Grammy nominations were announced, "Tony is one of my most favorite people on the whole planet and I love him with all my heart. I love his family with all my heart, I love his wife, Susan, with all my heart. I can't tell you how much I learned from him and what it's like to sing with a legend for so many years."