Lady Gaga to Perform 'Hold My Hand' at Oscars Despite Previous Scheduling Conflict

After uncertainty surrounding Sunday night's performance lineup, Lady Gaga will be performing at the Oscars, multiple outlets report.

Despite Oscars producer Glenn Weiss saying on Wednesday during the Oscars Creative Team press conference that Gaga had a scheduling conflict with the Joker sequel Folie à Deux, sources tell Variety and ABC News that Gaga will indeed be performing "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick at the ceremony.

Reps for Lady Gaga did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. The Academy did not comment on the reports.

"We have great relationships with Lady Gaga and her camp [but] she's in the middle of shooting a movie right now, and here we are honoring the movie industry and what it takes to make a movie," Weiss said earlier in the week. "After a bunch of back and forth, it didn't feel like she can get a performance to the caliber that we're used to with her, that she's used to and all that stuff."

At the time, Weiss said that Gaga would not be performing and that her absence was about "someone making a movie and us completely understanding that that's what is priority in this business, especially when we are honoring movies."

Gaga's involvement on Sunday during the show would mean that every nominee for Best Original Song would be performing. That list also includes Rihanna with "Lift Me Up," Sofia Carson and Diane Warren with "Applause," Stephanie Hsu, David Byrne and Son Lux with "This Is a Life" and Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava with "Naatu Naatu."

The vocalist previously performed at the 2019 Oscars, when she shared a live rendition of "Shallow" from A Star Is Born with Bradley Cooper — which they won Best Original Song for. She was also nominated that year for Best Actress, and also received a Best Original Song nod in 2016 for "Til It Happens to You" from The Hunting Ground.

Gaga, who is currently filming for the upcoming musical sequel to 2019's Joker and set to play Harley Quinn, has previously been praised by Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise for her work on the soundtrack.

In May of last year, Cruise, 60, commended her work in the film and revealed she "helped compose the score." Cruise explained at the time that Gaga presented her song to him and Hans Zimmer, who also composed the music for the film.

"It just opened up the whole movie. She's amazing," he told James Corden. "It just opened those doors to the emotional core of the film that we had ... in that moment, things just came together in such a beautiful way. Her song that she'd written just fell right in and became, really, the underlying score and the heartbeat of our film."