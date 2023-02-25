Lady Gaga Sued by Dog Thief Accomplice Who Returned Her Pets For Not Paying $500,000 Reward

After putting "no questions asked" on her reward offering, Lady Gaga has been sued by one of the five people arrested in connection with the theft of her two dogs and the shooting of her dog walker

Published on February 25, 2023 02:44 PM
Lady Gaga arrives for the premiere of the film "A Star is Born" presented out of competition on August 31, 2018 during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido
Photo: VINCENZO PINTO/AFP

Lady Gaga is facing a lawsuit from an accomplice in the February 2021 theft of her two dogs that resulted in her dog walker being shot and critically wounded.

According to Los Angeles County Superior Court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Jennifer McBride — the woman who returned Gaga's dogs Koji and Gustav — has sued the 13-time Grammy Award winner, 36, for not paying the $500,000 reward she originally offered.

McBride's attorney argued in Friday's filing that by stating "no questions asked" with the reward offering and failing to pay, Gaga committed a breach of contract, fraud by false promise and fraud by misrepresentation.

According to the lawsuit, McBride believes Gaga's "no questions asked" offer was made "with the intent to defraud and induce members of the public, such as Plaintiff, to rely upon it and to act upon said promise by locating and delivering Lady Gaga's bulldogs to Defendants."

An attorney for Gaga (real name Stefani Germanotta) did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Lady Gaga’s dog walker
Ryan Fischer. Saint Rocque/ instagram

McBride, who was one of five arrested in the crime in April 2021, was dating fellow accomplice Harold White at the time, the father of Jaylin White. Jaylin was involved in the robbery and shooting with James Jackson and Lafayette Whaley.

A previous LAPD news release said that the couple was "determined to be accessories after the initial crime" and were held on suspicion of accessory after the fact to attempted murder.

After Jackson, who shot dog walker Ryan Fischer, pleaded no contest to attempted murder with great bodily injury, he was sentenced to 21 years in prison in December. Due to his plea, prosecutors dropped some lesser charges: conspiracy to commit robbery, second-degree robbery, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and a felon carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

RELATED VIDEO: Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Stayed in Singer's House for 'Months' After Horrific Attack: 'She's Helped Me So Much'

Fischer, who suffered a collapsed lung from the shooting and stayed with Gaga during his recovery, said in a statement at Jackson's sentencing that he's gone into debt and suffered a "loss of career, friendships, aimlessly traveling the country" since the shooting.

"You shot me and left me to die, and both of our lives have changed forever," said Fischer, adding: "I do forgive you. With the attack, you completely altered my life. I know I can't completely move on from the night you shot me until I said those words to you."

