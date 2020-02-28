Lady Gaga is back and has officially kicked her new era into high gear.

The pop songstress released her new single “Stupid Love” on Friday along with a space-tastic music video for the track that serves as the first official single off of her upcoming sixth studio album.

The upbeat and disco-influenced track is reminiscent of Gaga’s Born This Way era and finds the superstar singing about unwillingly wanting love.

The music video opens with dramatic music and a card that reads, “The world rots in conflict.”

“Many tribes battle for dominance,” it continues. “While the Spiritual ones pray and sleep for peace, the Kindness punks fight for Chromatica.”

The three-and-a-half minute video then shows footage of the various “tribes” — all wearing bright, monochrome outfits — as the danceable track begins and Gaga starts to sing.

“You’re the one that I’ve been waiting for / Gotta quit this crying, nobody’s gonna / Heal me if I don’t open the door / Kinda hard to believe (Gotta have faith in me)” she sings.

“earth is cancelled,” Gaga wrote on Twitter shortly before the music video dropped.

Less than an hour later, she tweeted out the video, using the hashtag “Shot on iPhone,” leading many to believe it was made with an iPhone 11.

The “Shallow” singer previously teased the track’s release on Tuesday when she announced it via social media.

“‘STUPID LOVE’ THE NEW SINGLE BY LADY GAGA OUT FRIDAY AT MIDNIGHT ET #LG6,” the pop songstress captioned a photo of a billboard that featured the song’s title name and a pair of neon pink lips beside an image of Mother Monster herself.

Gaga super fans were quick to analyze her post and noticed the word “Chromatica” is written at the bottom of the billboard, leading many to believe that it will serve as the title of her upcoming album.

Chromatic, a word that relates to the tones of the chromatic musical scale as well as colors, aided the Little Monsters — Gaga’s very loyal fanbase — in their theories about the album.

Fans have pointed out that they think Gaga’s latest tattoo, a musical staff with the notes “G A G A,” seems to match up with the musical definition of chromatic while a recent statement she made matches up with the color part.

During a video with YouTube beauty sensation NikkieTutorials and her makeup artist and Haus Laboratories co-creator, Sarah Tanno-Stewart, Gaga revealed, “Haus Laboratories is a very colorful place and so is my music.”

She added, “There will be color, it’ll just come out in ways you might not expect.”

Whether or not Gaga’s eagle-eyed fans are correct about the album’s title name remains to be seen but the anticipation surrounding it cannot be dismissed.

The new single follows Gaga’s A Star Is Born tracks “Shallow,” “Always Remember Us This Way,” and “I’ll Never Love Again” which were recorded for the 2018 film.

Prior to her ASIB success, Gaga released her fifth studio album Joanne in 2016 that saw the experimental pop star in a more stripped down state.

Joanne received generally positive reviews from critics and became Gaga’s fourth consecutive album to reach number one in the United States.