A serious discussion about the spread of the coronavirus in northern Italy on Sunday was briefly interrupted by the upbeat sounds of Lady Gaga‘s new single “Stupid Love,” when the pop tune began accidentally playing from an attendee’s phone.

The humorous moment was captured by cameras filming the council meeting in Liguria and broadcasting it on the organization’s official Facebook page.

It was followed by a seemingly necessary bit of laughter for locals (At least 23 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Liguria as of Wednesday, Fox News reported).

“Well the music was needed for the applause,” one official at the meeting said, in Italian.

Footage of the snafu was later spread by Gaga’s “Little Monsters” fans online, who pointed to the moment as the power of their “Mother Monster” and her new music.

“Queen of disrupting serious worldwide conferences,” one fan wrote, another boasting, “OMG your impact.“

Gaga herself even responded to the mishap on Twitter, the 33-year-old Oscar and Grammy winner tweeting, “and this is why I make music.”

and this is why I make music https://t.co/uiliyr3sYk — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 4, 2020

“Stupid Love” was officially released on Feb. 28, though the song had leaked back in January.

It’s the first song off of Gaga’s upcoming sixth solo album Chromatica, which drops April 10.

It the album’s title sounds like something out of this world, that’s because it is. In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Gaga opened up about the album’s futuristic, planetary concept.

“We’re definitely dancing,” Gaga said. “I put all of my heart, all my pain, all of my messages from the other realm and what they tell me to tell the world, I put it into music that I believe to be so fun and, energetically, really pure. I want people to dance and feel really happy. Someone asked me the other day what my goal was with this album… I said, ‘I’d like to put out music that a big chunk of the world will hear and it will become a part of their daily lives and make them happy every single day.’ “

She went on to credit her producing partner, BloodPop (who worked on “Stupid Love” alongside Tchami, “Shallow” producer Benjamin Rice, and superstar hitmaker Max Martin), for giving her the idea for the album title.

Chromatica signifies musical notes on the chromatic scale and the inclusivity of all sounds and colors. The titular region incorporates a “signwave” that contains the mathematical symbol for sound, which she said has “healed” her throughout her life. In fact, existing in a chromatic state, Gaga said, is “a frame of mind” that has informed all of her creative output in the past.

“It’s about healing and it’s about bravery as well,” Gaga told Lowe. “I think what I’ve learned is that I can view the world in whatever way I choose to see it, and it, it doesn’t mean that I’m deleting the bad things, it just means that I can reframe my life experiences and reframe also the way that the world frames life experiences to a way that I love and believe in, and that’s, that is Chromatica… I went into my frame, I found earth, I deleted it. Earth is canceled. I live on Chromatica.”