Lady Gaga Shares Stage Kiss with Longtime Married Friend and Trumpet Player Brian Newman

Lady Gaga is taking her lyrics to heart!

The singer on Saturday shared a sultry smooch with her longtime friend and trumpet player Brian Newman during her Enigma residency concert in Las Vegas, much to the delight of her crowd.

As captured in a video clip shared to Twitter by Gaga fan page Gaga Daily, Gaga sang the line, “Darling, kiss me,” as she and Newman held hands. Eventually, he leaned in for a kiss, and the pair locked lips while Gaga, 33, broke into a smile and the crowd cheered.

Newman has been friends with the singer since her pre-fame days, and she is even the godmother to his child with wife Angie Pontani. The jazz musician also served as trumpet player and bandleader for her album Cheek to Cheek with Tony Bennett.

“One night after she made her first hit record she came to see us in TriBeCa. We ended up playing ‘Someone to Watch Over Me’ together, and it was the start of a beautiful musical friendship,” he told Forbes in November. “She’s just a great musician and a great person. The godmother to my child and a beautiful human being.”

Newman even recruited the singer to help him cover Nina Simone’s classic “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood” on his 2018 album Showboat.

The PDA was Gaga’s first since she split from fiancé Christian Carino in February after two years together.

“It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “There’s no long dramatic story.”

The singer addressed the split for the first time earlier this month while introducing a song during a residency concert.

“So, last time I sang this song, I had a ring on my finger,” Gaga said, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Footage captured by a fan showed the musician walking across the stage and flashing her ringless finger to the crowd.

“So tonight will be different,” she continued. The Oscar winner — who wore a glittering gold gown — then began a performance of “Someone to Watch Over Me,” accompanied by pianist Alex Smith.

Meanwhile, rumors of a possible romance with her A Star is Born costar Bradley Cooper have swirled in recent weeks amid his split from Irina Shayk.

“He has a huge and overwhelming connection to Gaga but whether it becomes a real love story in their lives for all the world to see is premature,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “The rumors about Bradley and Gaga having a love affair didn’t help, especially with his constant travels [promoting the film].”