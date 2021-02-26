Lady Gaga Speaks Out After Dog Walker Is Shot, Begs for French Bulldogs' Safe Return: 'I Feel Sick'

Lady Gaga is breaking her silence after her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot and her French bulldogs Koji and Gustav stolen during an armed robbery.

On Friday, the 34-year-old singer, who was in Rome, Italy, shooting the forthcoming film Gucci when the violent attack happened, spoke out on social media with a statement.

"My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago. My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness," she began, sharing photos of the dogs.

"I will pay $500,000 for their safe return," Gaga continued. "Email KojiandGustav@gmail.com to contact us. Or, if you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same."

In her statement, the pop star also showed her appreciation for Fischer, who authorities tell PEOPLE is now in stable condition, and called him a "hero."

"I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family," she wrote. "You're forever a hero."

The robbery occurred at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday night on Sierra Bonita Avenue in Hollywood, California. Fischer was shot in the chest as he tried to fight off the assailants and transported to the hospital in a critical condition.

Despite his ordeal, Fischer was able to describe his two assailants after getting shot, a Los Angeles police captain tells PEOPLE.

Los Angeles Police Capt. Jonathan Tippet tells PEOPLE Fischer was shot one time in the chest and is in stable condition in the hospital.

When asked if Fischer will make a full recovery, Tippet responded, "I believe he will."

Tippet says there are currently two suspects, as described by Fischer. Both are believed to be Black men between the ages of 20-25, and both are at large. The suspects were last seen fleeing the scene in a white four-door Nissan Altima, said Tippet.

Fischer's wallet was not stolen, and Tippet says the suspects "intended to rob the individual of the dogs."