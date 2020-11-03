Lady Gaga Speaks About Her Broken Engagement with Taylor Kinney at Joe Biden Rally

Lady Gaga dated Taylor Kinney for five years after meeting on the set of her "Yoü and I" music video

Lady Gaga is getting candid about her broken engagement with Taylor Kinney.

On Monday, the "Stupid Love" singer, 34, referenced her past relationship with the Chicago Fire star, 39, during her appearance at presidential candidate Joe Biden's rally, which took place in Kinney's home state of Pennsylvania.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I was engaged to a man from Lancaster, Pennsylvania," she began. "I know, I know, it didn't work out."

"I loved him so much but it just did not work out," Gaga continued before showing her support to Biden, who also hails from the Keystone State. "But I still love me Pennsylvania guy. I love Joe, so Joe's my new Pennsylvania guy."

The songstress then launched into a performance of her 2011 smash hit "Yoü and I," changing some of the song by inserting the former vice president's name into the lyrics.

"Something, something about my cool Pennsylvania guy," she sang. "There's something about, Joe, you and I."

Gaga met Kinney, 39, on the set of her "Yoü and I" music video in 2011 and the pair dated for five years. They got engaged on Valentine's Day 2015 after Kinney proposed with a heart-shaped ring, but called off their engagement the following year.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE, "She’s working on an album, he’s working on his show, they aren’t in the same state, it was just hard. They both love each other very much and they want it to work. It’s just been tough with the long distance."

In June 2016, Gaga confirmed the breakup in a statement shared on her Instagram, writing, "Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates. Just like all couples we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break."

"We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared," she said. "Please root us on. We're just like everybody else and we really love each other."

In her 2017 documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two, the pop star broke down in tears as she alluded to the fact that her growing career might have contributed to the split.

"I did a movie and lose Taylor," she said, referring to her role in A Star Is Born. "This is the third time I’ve had my heart broken like this."

In 2019, Kinney had nothing but kind words for the Oscar-winning songwriter — whose real name is Stefani Germanotta — after accidentally liking an Instagram comment which read, "Stoked you got away from Gaga. #Hollyweird."