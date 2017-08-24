Lady Gaga Sobs 'I'm Alone' in Mysterious New Preview for Her Five Foot Two Documentary

Lady Gaga is pulling back the curtain on her life for a new documentary titled Gaga: Five Foot Two.

The Netflix film, which will premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival before hitting the streaming service this fall, will give fans unprecedented access to Gaga’s goings-on — documenting everything from the making of her Joanne album and her Super Bowl halftime show performance to her Golden Globe-winning role in American Horror Story: Hotel and the aftermath of her split from fiancé Taylor Kinney.

It comes from Me @ The Zoo documentarian Chris Moukarbel, who has been spotted filming the 31-year-old singer over the past year.

Lady Gaga and Chris Moukarbel

On Thursday, Gaga debuted the Five Foot Two‘s official poster on social media and Instagram.

Judging from the three preview clips Gaga posted, she won’t be shying away from revealing some of her more personal insecurities in the movie.

In one video, Gaga can be heard in tears lamenting to best friend (and celebrity stylist/designer) Brandon Maxwell about her loneliness while visuals of the star swimming by herself in a pool are shown.

“But like, I just.. I’m alone, Brandon. Every night,” she cries. “And all these people will leave, right? They will leave and then I’ll be alone. And I go from everyone touching me all day and talking at me all day to total silence.”

Another clip shows Gaga being raised to the roof of NRG Stadium, from where she jumped off of to begin her epic Super Bowl performance.

Most mysterious is a scene in which Gaga sits frozen in a doctor’s office, wearing only a hospital robe — perhaps being treated for her chronic pain, which the singer has been open about.

‘Phase 1, let’s try to get you out of this intense pain that’s in your face where you feel like you’re running from the title all the time,” an unnamed medical staffer tells her. “And I know there’s this component of sight that Dr. Modeer is working on. Phase 2, let’s try to get the muscles to re-educate. Phase 3 we do the blood spinning to try to cause regeneration. so I’ll be back and then I’ll talk you through.”

In one final clip, Gaga addressed her relationship with Madonna – which has long been the subject of rumors of drama after the iconic star was quoted saying that the singer’s “Born This Way” single was a rip-off of her 1989 hit “Express Yourself.”

“So the thing with like me and Madonna, for example, is that I admired her always,” Gaga tells a friend in the video. “And I still admire her, no matter what she might think of me.”

After the friend laughs, Gaga asserts, “No I do. The only thing that really bothers me about her, is that…”

The video then cuts to black before the star finishes her sentence.

RELATED VIDEO: Lady Gaga and Boyfriend Christian Carino Spend the First Day of Summer Smiling in the Hamptons

Meanwhile, Gaga remains busy — having just kicked off her Joanne world tour in Vancouver on Aug. 1.

Time-tested hits like “The Edge of Glory,” “Just Dance,” and “Applause” make up the set list, which also features new fan favorites like “Perfect Illusion,” “Million Reasons,” and “A-YO.”

The bold show also includes a set of fresh fashions (a bodysuit covered in over 550,000 Swarovski crystals, a custom Alexander Wang ensemble, a hand painted blazer and even a sleeping bag coat with a 10′ train) and one of the Oscar-nominated singer-songwriter’s most complex stage arrangements to date.

Gaga: Five Foot Two will debut on Netflix on Sept. 22.