Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande will perform their anthem "Rain on Me" during the 2020 VMAs on Aug. 30

Lady Gaga Soaks in an Ice Bath Ahead of Her VMAs Performance with Ariana Grande

Lady Gaga is prepping for her big performance at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

The 34-year-old Grammy winner, who will take the stage at Sunday's VMAs alongside Ariana Grande for the world-premiere performance of their anthem "Rain on Me," took an ice-cold dip in a steel bathtub in a photo she shared to Instagram on Tuesday.

In the snap, Gaga, with her blonde hair up in a ponytail, posed with her hands throwing the "rock on" gesture while wearing a blue face mask as she laid in the chilly water.

"🌧❄️. #vmas," she captioned the photo.

Gaga's performance at the VMAs will mark her first at the star-studded event since 2013 when she opened the show with a colorful rendition of her song, "Applause," from her ARTPOP album.

Grande, 27, last performed at the VMAs in 2018 with her hit, "God Is a Woman."

The powerhouse pair also leads this year's nominations with nine nods each, seven of which are for "Rain on Me." Their joint nominations include video of the year, song of the year, and best collaboration.

Image zoom Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Lady Gaga Instagram

In addition, Gaga will be performing another track from her chart-topping Chromatica album, she announced earlier this month.

"I've been home dreaming of #Chromatica, and it's finally time to take off for the first live performance," she wrote on Twitter.

Image zoom Lady Gaga Kevin Winter/Getty

MTV previously announced the annual awards show will not be held indoors at New York's Barclays Center as previously planned, but rather feature live outdoor performances throughout the city with limited or no audiences.

J Balvin and Roddy Ricch both decided to drop out of the lineup last week, according to Variety.

Both Maluma and CNCO are also enforcing strict rules and guidelines for fans who plan to participate in the live performance.

TMZ reported that only fans who live near New York City will be allowed to attend. They will be granted one guest, but only if that guest lives with them or is part of their household. Then, potential attendees have to get a COVID-19 test on August 23 and self-isolate with their guest until the August 30 show.