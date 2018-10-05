Lady Gaga Slams Donald Trump After He Mocks Dr. Christine Blasey Ford's Sexual Assault Testimony

Lady Gaga has made it clear that she supports Dr. Christine Blasey Ford — even if President Trump does not.

Mother Monster stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday night, ostensibly to discuss her instant-classic turn alongside Bradley Cooper in the remake of A Star Is Born. But the conversation soon turned to a more serious matter: the controversy surrounding Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

When Colbert asked Gaga, 32, if she watched Blasey’s searing testimony, in which the distinguished psychology professor accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault, the pop star described the highly viewed hearing as “one of the most upsetting things I’ve ever witnessed.”

She then took aim at Donald Trump, who appeared to mock Blasey’s testimony at a rally in Mississippi on Tuesday.

“I will tell you something; because I am a sexual assault survivor. The truth is: Trump the other day was speaking at a rally and he said, ‘She has no memory of how she got to the party, should we trust that she remembers the assault?’ And the answer is yes!” Gaga said. “And I’ll tell you exactly why. I also know that this woman is smart because she’s a psychologist. She’s no dummy. If someone is assaulted or experiences trauma there is science and scientific proof — it’s biology — that people change. The brain changes. And literally what it does is it takes the trauma and it puts it in a box and it files it away and it shuts it so that we can survive the pain.”

Dr. Blasey Ford’s decision to step forward has had a devastating effect on her personal life, as sources close to the professor tell PEOPLE that she has received death threats and is unable to return to her home. Gaga went on to recognize the courage it took for Ford to come forward.

“When this woman saw that Judge Kavanaugh was going to be possibly be put in the highest position of power in the judicial system of this country, she was triggered and that box opened,” she said. “And when that box opened she was brave enough to share it with the world to protect this country.”

In 2014, the “Perfect Illusion” singer opened up about her own sexual assault that occurred at age 19. She channeled the horrific experience into the deeply emotional ballad, “Til It Happens to You.”

During an interview for the October cover of Vogue, Gaga admitted that she still copes with the psychological effects of the assault.

“No one else knew. It was almost like I tried to erase it from my brain. And when it finally came out, it was like a big, ugly monster. And you have to face the monster to heal.”