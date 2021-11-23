Gaga and Bennett's performances of "Lady Is a Tramp," "Love for Sale" and "Anything Goes" during two August concerts will air on CBS

Watch Lady Gaga Sing Happy Birthday to Tony Bennett During One Last Time Concert

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga's friendship will forever be one of a kind.

On Nov. 28, fans of Gaga and Bennett will be able to watch their performance at One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga in commemoration of the jazz singer's 95th birthday on CBS.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of the performance, Gaga, 35, sings "Happy Birthday" to the legendary singer.

The concert was filmed over two sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall in August to honor Bennett in his final performance before retiring from touring.

Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Along with the first look, PEOPLE can also share the evening's setlist.

Gaga will hit the stage alone to perform "Luck Be a Lady," "Orange Colored Sky," "Let's Do It" and "New York, New York." Then, Bennett will perform "Watch What Happens," "Steppin' Out," "Fly Me to the Moon" and "I Left My Heart in San Francisco."

The show will end with the two performing songs "Lady Is a Tramp," "Love for Sale" and "Anything Goes" together.

The duo has released two albums together: Love for Sale and Cheek to Cheek.

"I think it was the next day, after the record released and had gone No. 1, he said, 'I wanna make this Cole Porter record with you,' and I said I would do it, and then guess what?" Gaga said in a trailer for Love for Sale. "We did it!"

"She's got so much talent that the minute we're together, something very good happens between the two of us," Bennett adds.

Earlier this year, Bennett's family revealed that the singer lives with Alzheimer's disease.

At the time, his wife Susan Benedetto revealed that he still remembers Gaga.

"Yes, but you know, Gaga is wonderful," Benedetto said on CBS This Morning in February. "Most definitely. Gaga is hard to forget."