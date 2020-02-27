Lady Gaga Shares More Teaser Photos from Upcoming Music Video — See Her Pink Hair

Lady Gaga is giving fans an inside look at the music video for her upcoming single “Stupid Love.”

On Thursday, the Grammy Award-winning singer shared a teaser on Instagram from the video, which drops Friday at midnight EST.

The teaser opens in a desert as Gaga — who has her long pink hair in a high ponytail and is wearing a sci-fi-inspired, metallic bikini — leads an army of futuristic soldiers who are all wearing green and yellow.

As Gaga’s comrades drop to their knees, the “Shallow” singer mouths, “All I ever wanted was love,” before she crosses her chest with her arms, as does her army.

Gaga captioned the Instagram teaser, “ ‘STUPID LOVE’ THE SINGLE & MUSIC VIDEO OUT FRIDAY 2/28 AT MIDNIGHT ET.”

She also shared an Instagram photo on Wednesday of her look in the music video, which also includes some futuristic metallic decals on her face.

Gaga announced via social media Tuesday that the lead single for her upcoming sixth studio album would be released Friday. She shared a photo of a billboard that featured the song’s title name and a pair of neon pink lips beside an image of Mother Monster, herself.

Gaga has teased new music for some time now, most notably in March 2019 when she poked fun at pregnancy rumors and tweeted, “Rumors I’m pregnant? Yeah, I’m pregnant with #LG6,” referring to her soon to be released sixth LP.

Later, in December 2019, she joked around again — this time in regard to her hygiene — tweeting about her assistant asking her the last time she bathed during the music-making process.

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed in an October 2019 tweet that Gaga was playing a song on her phone called “Stupid Love,” which they correctly guessed would be a part of her upcoming album.

The new single follows Gaga’s A Star Is Born tracks “Shallow,” “Always Remember Us This Way,” and “I’ll Never Love Again” which were recorded for the 2018 film.

Prior to her ASIB success, Gaga released her fifth studio album Joanne in 2016, which was nominated for best pop vocal album at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards and two of its singles, “Million Reasons” and “Joanne” were nominated for best pop solo performance, for which the latter won the award.

“Stupid Love” will be released Friday at midnight EST.