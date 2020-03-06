Lady Gaga Shares Sweet Selfie with New Boyfriend Michael Polansky: 'I've Got Stupid Love'

Lady Gaga feels the love — stupid love, that is!

On Thursday, the singer, 33, posted a selfie on Instagram with boyfriend Michael Polansky inside what appeared to be an airplane cabin.

“I’ve got a STUPID love💕,” she captioned the photo, referencing “Stupid Love,” the first single off her upcoming sixth studio album, Chromatica.

In the snapshot, Polansky — a 36-year-old tech investor — leaned in over the Grammy winner’s shoulder as she struck a subtle pose for the camera.

Gaga made her new relationship Instagram official days after the pair were spotted kissing on Super Bowl weekend, sharing a photo of herself on Feb. 3 cuddled up with Polansky on a yacht. “We had so much fun in Miami,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best! ❤️.”

Later, on Valentine’s Day, the two celebrated the holiday together, with Gaga posting a picture of herself resting her head on Polansky. This time, she captioned the post with ample kiss emojis.

“Happy Valentine’s Day!! ‘Babe, do I have lipstick all-over me?”😂#valentines ❤️💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💕🧚‍♀️happy v-day to all my monsters!!! I love you!!! ❤️😘🎈,” wrote Gaga at the time.

A source close to the pair previously told PEOPLE that the A Star is Born actress met Polansky through mutual friends. “They weren’t shy about showing off PDA,” added the insider, about the new couple going public with their budding romance. “They seemed very happy together.”

Rumors of a new relationship began swirling on Dec. 30, when Gaga was spotted smooching Polansky at Bavette’s Steakhouse & Bar in Las Vegas, where the pop star has two smash residencies, Enigma and Lady Gaga: Jazz & Piano.

According to an insider at the time, the two were kissing for at least an hour.

Last February, PEOPLE confirmed that Gaga called off her engagement to talent agent Christian Carino. It seemed she had moved on last summer, when she was linked to sound engineer Daniel Horton after the pair were photographed kissing during a brunch date in Los Angeles.

Gaga is gearing up for the release of her new album Chromatica, which drops April 10.

On Thursday, the pop star announced she will be heading out on a limited stadium tour this summer called the Chromatica Ball Tour in coordination with the LP. A total of six dates have been announced so far, with some of the biggest open-air venues in Europe and North America already booked.

It all kicks off on July 24, with a performance at the Stade de France in Paris. Days later, on July 30, the tour will play the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Four shows across the Atlantic follow, beginning with one at Fenway Park in Boston on Aug. 5. From there, Gaga will head to Toronto, Canada, (for a show at The Rogers Centre on Aug. 9), swing by Chicago (to perform at the famed Wrigley Field on Aug. 14) before closing things out at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Aug. 19.

“We’re definitely dancing,” Gaga said of her new music in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music earlier this month. “I put all of my heart, all my pain, all of my messages from the other realm and what they tell me to tell the world, I put it into music that I believe to be so fun and, energetically, really pure. I want people to dance and feel really happy. Someone asked me the other day what my goal was with this album … I said, ‘I’d like to put out music that a big chunk of the world will hear and it will become a part of their daily lives and make them happy every single day.’