Lady Gaga Shares Self-Isolation Photo with Boyfriend Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga has a quarantine buddy in boyfriend Michael Polansky.

On Tuesday night, the Grammy Award-winning artist shared a selfie of the couple holding hands while they self-isolate amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

“Day 6 of self-quarantining! Going strong, playing video games and cards, and taking care of ourselves,” she wrote alongside the snap. “Important reminder: keep your mind as stress-free as possible and your body moving. #selflove #selfcare #bekind try not to pass it in case you have it #corona it’s ok and so wonderful to stay home if you can!What a kind act for the world ❤️.”

The “Stupid Love” singer also shared a photo on her Instagram Story of her and Polansky, along with an unidentified friend, playing cards together.

Gaga and the 36-year-old tech investor were first spotted together in December 2019 at a New Year’s Eve party in Las Vegas. She later made her new relationship Instagram official when she shared a photo of herself cuddled up with her new boyfriend on a yacht last month.

A source close to the pair previously told PEOPLE that the A Star Is Born actress met Polansky through mutual friends. “They weren’t shy about showing off PDA,” the insider said about the new couple going public with their relationship. “They seemed very happy together.”

Gaga announced over the weekend that she would be self-isolating in her home to practice social distancing amid the pandemic, telling her followers it was the “kindest” thing they could all do.

“So I talked to some doctors and scientists. It’s not the easiest for everyone right now but the kindest/healthiest thing we can do is self-quarantine and not hang out with people over 65 and in large groups,” the singer wrote. “I wish I could see my parents and grandmas right now but it’s much safer to not so I don’t get them sick in case I have it. I’m hanging at home with my dogs. I love you world, we’ll all get through this. Trust me, I talked to God —she said we’re gonna be ok.”

Gaga followed-up her post the next day, urging her fans to think about the global community during the outbreak — and how they can help and support one another by following recommendations to socially distance.

“This is reminding I think a lot of us what it is to both feel like and be a human being. I think it’s so important to acknowledge that we are and must be a global kind singular community,” she wrote. “We can’t do this without kindness. And corona virus is not prejudiced. My thought for the day is to accept there will be times we feel powerless and out of control—but we can fill that space with kindness and be a part of the solution to a world problem.”

“We then have control. We can create healing by learning how to be kind and take care of each other and ourselves during this time,” she added.