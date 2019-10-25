Lady Gaga Calls Fame 'Prison' — and Fans Think She Might Be Teasing a New Album Title

Three words from Lady Gaga on Thursday left her loyal little monsters buzzing.

The Grammy and Oscar-winning singer, 33, sent a tweet out writing “Fame is a prison” — a phrase that her fan base picked apart in no time.

Many began by questioning whether the phrase was the name of her anticipated upcoming sixth studio album.

Earlier this month, Gaga teased on Twitter, “I’m calling my next album ADELE.” But for Gaga followers, “Fame is a prison” is a more fitting title seeing as her debut album was called The Fame and her 2009 EP, The Fame Monster.

“Album title yup,” said one, while another speculated it could be “the name of the first single.”

Others saw the message as a cry for help from Gaga over ongoing pressures she might be feeling from life in the spotlight.

“I’m here for you. I love you forever,” one fan wrote.

RELATED: Lady Gaga Calls Herself a ‘Single Lady’ — and Hints at Possible Split from Rumored Boyfriend Daniel Horton

Fame is prison — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) October 25, 2019

RELATED: Lady Gaga Falls Off Stage While Hugging Fan During Las Vegas Show — But Assures Fans She’s Okay

Gaga’s tweet comes days after she made headlines for calling herself “a single lady” on Instagram, leading to speculation that her relationship with rumored boyfriend Dan Hornton had come to an end.

She also had a scary fall from the Park MGM’s Park Theater stage last Thursday while performing her sold-out Las Vegas residency show Enigma.

The incident took place while Gaga hugged a male fan she had invited onstage with her. She had climbed into the man’s arms while greeting him with a hug, but he lost his footing, slipping and plummeting down.

Despite the tumble, Gaga quickly recovered and returned to the stage to continue her show, reassuring fans that she was unharmed and not angry.

“Everything’s okay. Everything’s okay,” she said from the pit, as captured on a fan video. “The only thing that’s not okay is we need some stairs for the damn stage so I can get back up!”

“That was a fall!” she later remarked. “But sometimes, even if you fall, you make it up.”

Image zoom Lady Gaga Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

RELATED: Lady Gaga Says She’s ‘In a Lot of Pain’ While Attending Best Friend’s Bachelorette After Fall

Later, Gaga revealed on social media that hat she had to get X-rays — and lots of them — to ensure that she didn’t break any bones in her body.

“When they have to X-Ray almost your entire body…” she wrote on Instagram and Twitter beside a photo of her hand X-ray, in which she held up the “OK” gesture.

Gaga then playfully quoted one of her own songs to make it clear that she was unharmed from the accident.

“Just Dance. Gonna be ok👌.”