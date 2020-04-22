Lady Gaga Reveals Collaborations with Ariana Grande and Elton John on Forthcoming Album Chromatica

Image zoom Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic; Presley Ann/Getty; Karwai Tang/WireImage

Monsters and Arianators, get ready to be “Starstruck!”

On Wednesday, Lady Gaga revealed the tracklist of her highly anticipated album Chromatica, which includes A-list collaborations with Ariana Grande, Sir Elton John and Korean girl group Blackpink.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 16-track album — slated to be released later this year — features single “Stupid Love,” which Gaga released in February. The 34-year-old features the “7 Rings” songstress on the album’s fourth track “Rain on Me,” Blackpink on “Sour Candy” and John on “Sine from Above.”

The song with the “Rocket Man” singer refers to a sine wave, the mathematical symbol for sound, which is featured Gaga’s album cover.

“And, for me, sound is what healed me in my life period, and it healed me again making this record, and that is really what Chromatica is all about,” she told Zane Lowe.

Grande, 26, was quick to share the news by reposting the tracklist on her Instagram.

“‪rain on me @ladygaga #Chromatica #LG6‬,” she captioned the photo.

The collaboration announcement comes just a few weeks after Grande shared a sweet tribute to Gaga for her 34th birthday and teased the collab.

“Happy birthday to a literal angel that has changed my life in many ways!” Grande wrote in a now-deleted post. “I’ll tell u more about it later but … u make my heart feel so full and happy and understood @ladygaga. Wishing u all the joy in the world today and every day !”

Gaga previously described the forthcoming album as a dance record.

Image zoom Lady Gaga in the “Stupid Love” music video Lady Gaga/Instagram

RELATED: Lady Gaga Leads Star-Studded One World: Together at Home Benefit with Rousing Rendition of ‘Smile’

“We are definitely dancing,” she told Lowe. “I put all my heart, all my pain, all my messages from the other realm that I hear of… what they tell me to tell the world and I put it into music that I believe to be so fun and you know, energetically really pure. I want people to dance and feel happy. I would like to put out music that a big chunk of the world will hear, and it will become a part of their daily lives and make them happy every single day.”

The “Poker Face” singer was set to drop the album in April but pushed back its release date due to the coronavirus outbreak.

RELATED VIDEO: Lady Gaga Shares Sweet Selfie with New Boyfriend Michael Polansky: ‘I’ve Got Stupid Love’



The tracklist announcement comes just days after organizing the One World: Together at Home TV special with Global Citizen and the World Health Organization. The concert featuring Céline Dion, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez and a slew of other artists raised nearly $128 million to fight COVID-19.

“Thank you with all of my heart for watching #TogetherAtHome, sharing in a global moment of kindness with each other, and spreading positive and loving intentions. We love you,” she tweeted after the concert.

Chromatica is set to be released later this year. “Stupid Love” is out now.