Lady Gaga 'Relieved' Her Dog Walker Recovering and Dogs Safe as Thieves Arrested, Says Source

Police have arrested five people in connection to the attack, during which dog walker Ryan Fischer was shot in the chest and the singer's dogs Koji and Gustav were stolen

Lady Gaga is grateful to finally be getting answers about the violent theft of two of her French bulldogs that left her longtime friend and dog walker Ryan Fischer fighting for his life.

On April 29, the Los Angeles Police Department revealed they had arrested five people in connection to the Feb. 24 attack, during which Fischer was shot in the chest and the singer's dogs Koji and Gustav were stolen. (Gaga's third French bulldog Asia managed to escape.)

Three men — James Jackson, 18, Jaylin White, 19, and Lafayette Whaley, 27 — were charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, second degree robbery and attempted murder; Jennifer McBride, 50, who returned the dogs to police two days after the attack, and Jaylin's father, Harold White, 40, were "determined to be accessories after the initial crime" and also charged, police said.

With Fischer on the road to recovery and her dogs home safe, Gaga, 35 — who has been in Italy filming the House of Gucci biopic — is feeling "very relieved," a source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday. "It was a nightmare for her."

Shortly after the attack, Gaga released a statement calling Fischer a "hero."

"I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family," she wrote on Twitter Feb. 26. "You're forever a hero."

lady gaga Lady Gaga | Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty

Days later, Fischer also spoke out about the attack in an emotional Instagram post, noting that Asia came to his side after he was shot.

"While a car sped away and blood poured from my gun shot wound, an angel trotted over and laid next to me," he wrote. "My panicked screams calmed as I looked at her, even though it registered that the blood pooling around her tiny body was my own. I cradled Asia as best I could, thanked her for all the incredible adventures we'd been on together, apologized that I couldn't defend her brothers, and then resolved that I would still try to save them… and myself."

ryan fischer and lady gagas dogs Ryan Fischer and Lady Gaga's dogs Koji and Asia | Credit: Valleyofthedogs/instagram

Fischer revealed his lung collapsed several times after being shot, but he expressed optimism about his recovery and gratitude about the support he has received from many people, including Gaga.

"[Lady Gaga] your babies are back and the family is whole… we did it!" he wrote. "You have shown so much support throughout this whole crisis to both me and my family. But your support as a friend, despite your own traumatic loss from your kids, was unwavering. I love you and thank you."



"And now? A lot of healing still needs to happen, but I look forward to the future and the moment when I get bombarded with kisses and licks (and maybe even an excitement pee?) from Asia, Koji, and Gustav," he added.