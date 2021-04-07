The singer also announced a limited-edition sculpture and champagne bottle she designed for Dom Pérignon

Lady Gaga Is a 'Free Woman' in Fashion-Forward Video for The Queendom: 'Creative Freedom Is Power'

Lady Gaga is serving looks... and champagne.

On Tuesday, Gaga released a psychedelic video collaboration with Dom Pérignon featuring an orchestra-backed remix of her Chromatica song "Free Woman."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In true ARTPOP cover fashion, the video starts with Gaga, 35, viewing a smaller version of herself inside an orb before her background transforms as she twirls in eccentric pink dresses as she holds a glass of the bubbly drink.

"Creative freedom is power," the screen reads at the end of the clip after Gaga appears alongside a bottle of Dom Pérignon. The collaboration with the iconic alcohol brand and Nick Knight brings viewers into the world of The Queendom, "a world where absolute creative freedom rules," according to the video's caption.

"A world born from the collision of their two effervescent energies. It invites us to move forward and embrace this power for ourselves, to encourage it and affirm it for everyone to see," the brand wrote under the video.

Along with the new clip, Gaga shared a limited-edition sculpture and champagne bottle she designed, with profits of its sale going to her Born This Way Foundation.

RELATED VIDEO: Lady Gaga and Her Mom Cynthia Germanotta Open Up About the Importance of Kindness: 'It Healed Our Relationship'

"I can't wait to toast with you to celebrate life and a world where everyone is seen heard and loved," she says at the end of the clip.

The Queendom is set to be a fashion film collaboration with the champagne brand. It's one that Gaga previously described as an "expression of the liberating power of creative freedom."