Lady Gaga Releases Dawn of Chromatica Remix Album Featuring Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama & More

Dawn of Chromatica features new takes on each of the songs originally released on 2020's Chromatica

Lady Gaga is taking a trip back to Chromatica!

On Friday, the 35-year-old singer dropped the remix album to her 2020 LP, titled Dawn of Chromatica.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The new release, which was produced by Gaga's Chromatica collaborator BloodPop, features new takes on each of the original album's songs, as well as the fan-favorite Haus Labs remix of "Babylon."

Artists contributing to the new album include Charli XCX ("911"), Rina Sawayama ("Free Woman"), Arca ("Rain On Me"), Bree Runway ("Babylon"), Shygirl ("Sour Candy"), Ashnikko ("Plastic Doll") and Pabllo Vittar ("Fun Tonight").

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lady Gaga's 'Dawn of Chromatica' remix album cover Credit: Lady Gaga/Twitter

Rumors of a remix album to Gaga's 2020 LP first began when BloodPop asked fans on social media who they would want to be included on the then-hypothetical album.

"In theory - which artists would y'all want to see on a Chromatica remix album (and on what song)," he tweeted back in April.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

In mid-August, Gaga herself then confirmed that the album was coming when she tweeted that the project "is so f----- fuego."

Weeks later, the "Poker Face" singer also shared the album's release date in a social media post, later revealing the project's tracklist in a subsequent tweet.

RELATED VIDEO: SeeHer Story: Lady Gaga

Last September, Gaga opened up to PEOPLE about the process behind crafting Chromatica and how she used music to help bring her out of a dark place in her life.

"I used to wake up in the morning, and I would realize I was 'Lady Gaga.' And then I became very depressed and sad, and I didn't want to be myself," she said at the time. "I felt threatened by the things my career brought into my life and the pace of my life."

"I spent a lot of time in a sort of catatonic state of just not wanting to do anything," the Grammy winner added. "And then I finally, slowly started to make music and tell my story through my record."