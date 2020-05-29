Lady Gaga and Her Manager Celebrate Release of Chromatica with At-Home Dance Party

Lady Gaga can't contain her excitement for the release of her latest album.

On Friday, the pop icon dropped her sixth studio album, Chromatica, and rang in the occasion with an at-home dance party with manager Bobby Campbell.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The singer shared a clip to Instagram of the two celebrating together, both dressed in otherworldy attire to match the theme of the futuristic album.

In the video, Campbell coordinated with Gaga's hot pink hair by sporting a matching colored baseball cap and face mask.

The duo showed off their moves to one of Gaga's songs off the album, "911," both throwing their hands in the air and jumping up and down in front of a balloon display spelling out the album title.

Gaga included the lyrics to the song's chorus in her caption, writing, "My biggest enemy is me, pop a 911. #Chromatica ⚡️🌎 ."

Adding, "the worst things I hear about myself come from me. #911."

Gaga's beauty brand, Haus Laboratories, replied in excitement, "WE ARE NOT SLEEPING TONIGHT! 🥳," to which Gaga agreed, "I'll sleep when I'm dead."

The singer recently reflected on her dance party song, "911" during a candid chat with Zane Lowe on Apple Music last week, sharing that it is "about an antipsychotic that I take." The star also revealed in the interview that she "flirted with the idea of sobriety" while recording the highly anticipated record.

"I don't take any pain medication, because it's not healthy for me. But I've flirted with the idea of sobriety. I'm not there yet, but I flirted with it throughout the album," she shared. "It's something that came up as a result of me trying to work through the pain that I was feeling."

"But part of my healing process was going, 'Well, I can either lash the hell out of myself every day for continuing to drink, or I can just be happy that I'm still alive and keep going,' and feel good enough," Gaga continued. "I am good enough. It's not perfect, but wabi-sabi. I'm perfectly imperfect.'"

Though Gaga did not completely commit to the idea of getting sober, she did stop smoking following Chromatica's recording.

Image zoom Lady Gaga Zane Lowe/Apple Music

"I quit smoking," she said. "I smoked the whole way through making this record. And when we were done, I stopped. It was the most bizarre, beautiful thing that could have happened, that this music actually healed me."

In the making of Chromatica, Gaga found a new ally in "Rain on Me" collaborator Ariana Grande, who she said has also experienced "really hard life-testing stuff."

"She was so persistent. She would try over and over again to be friends with me," Gaga said of Grande's attempts to strike up a friendship with her. "And I was too ashamed to hang out with her, because I didn't want to project all of this negativity onto something that was healing and so beautiful."

"Eventually, she called me on my s—. She was, 'You're hiding.' And I was, 'I am hiding. I'm totally hiding,' " she continued. "And then this friendship blossomed."

The 11-time Grammy winner hopes that her new album will help connect and bring more people together.

"If you're listening to this album and you're suffering in any type of way, just know that that suffering within itself is a sign of your humanity and you are not broken," she said. "You are connected to the whole world and we are one giant body. We are one full entity."