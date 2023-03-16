Lady Gaga Rehearses 'Hold My Hand' in Full Glam Ahead of Makeup-Free Oscars 2023 Performance

"The rehearsal no one saw," wrote Lady Gaga with a TikTok video of herself singing "Hold My Hand" at a piano in a hotel room before taking the stage at the 95th Academy Awards

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 16, 2023 10:07 PM
https://www.tiktok.com/@ladygaga/video/7211250685902359850
Photo: Lady Gaga/Tiktok

Lady Gaga had a chic, yet intimate rehearsal for her stripped-down performance at last weekend's 95th Academy Awards.

After the Oscar winner, 36, performed her nominated song "Hold My Hand" with no makeup at last week's awards show, Gaga shared a behind-the-scenes video to TikTok of herself rehearsing the Top Gun: Maverick song at a piano in a hotel room after getting all glammed up.

"The rehearsal no one saw. Love you all, thanks for being so supportive of a song that means so much to me," wrote Gaga in the caption with a red heart emoji.

She wore the same sheer black Versace gown in the video that she sported on the red carpet before going makeup-free in a black T-shirt, ripped jeans and sneakers while performing onstage.

Gaga explained the song is "deeply personal for me" during her intro, adding: "I think that we all need each other. We need a lot of love to walk through this life.

"We all need a hero sometimes — there's heroes all around us in unassuming places," added Gaga. "But, you might find that you could be your own hero even if you feel broken inside."

Executive producer Ricky Kirshner told The Hollywood Reporter she "wanted it to be raw and people to see the real Gaga" in an interview about the last-minute performance.

"She was really appropriate about the fact that this is a meaningful song to her and she wanted to really strip it down and do it not as an 'Oscar performance,' but as her," explained showrunner Glenn Weiss. "And that's exactly what we tried to capture."

RELATED VIDEO: Lady Gaga Surprises on Oscars 2023 Red Carpet in Fresh-Off-the-Runway Gown with Butt-Exposing Rear View

Gaga's performance came after she originally had to turn down the gig due to scheduling conflicts as she films the Joker sequel Folie à Deux. It was reported Sunday that she would be able to make it after all, hours before she took the stage.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Best Original Song ultimately went to "Naatu Naatu" from Indian entry RRR, which also beat out fellow nominees: Rihanna's "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Diane Warren's "Applause" from Tell It Like a Woman and "This Is a Life" by Son Lux, Mitski and David Byrne from Everything Everywhere All at Once.

All of the songs were performed live during the ceremony.

Related Articles
Lady Gaga performs onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Lady Gaga Wanted 'People to See the Real' Her in 'Raw' Oscars 2023 Performance, Producer Says
Lady Gaga arrives for the premiere of the film "A Star is Born" presented out of competition on August 31, 2018 during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido
Lady Gaga Will Not Perform at the Oscars Due to 'Joker' Sequel Scheduling Conflict
95th Oscars; Academy Awards; Saturday; Rehearsals
See the Oscars 2023 Celeb Presenters Rehearsing for Sunday's Big Awards Show
Lady Gaga performs onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Lady Gaga Goes Makeup-Free for 2023 Oscars Performance After Commanding the Red Carpet in Butt-Baring Gown
95th Annual Academy Awards - Lady Gaga butt
Lady Gaga Surprises on Oscars 2023 Red Carpet in Fresh-Off-the-Runway Gown with Butt-Exposing Rear View
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga to Perform 'Hold My Hand' at Oscars Despite Previous Scheduling Conflict
Lady Gaga's Makeup Artist Shares 'Aftermath' of Oscars Makeup Removal from Her Barefaced Performance
Lady Gaga's Makeup Artist Shares 'Aftermath' of Oscars Makeup Removal from Barefaced Performance
Best photos of Rihanna at 2023 Academy Awards
From the Red Carpet to Center Stage: Rihanna's Night at the 2023 Oscars
Oscars statuettes
How to Watch Oscars 2023, What to Expect and Who Will Be There (from Rihanna to Pedro Pascal)
US film producer Jonathan Wang (C) accepts the Oscar for Best Picture for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.
Oscars 2023 Winners List: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Sweeps with 7 Wins Including Best Picture
US actress-singer Lady Gaga attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.
Watch Lady Gaga Stop to Help Photographer Who Fell on Oscars 2023 Red Carpet
Lady Gaga argan oil TOUT
Could the Secret to Lady Gaga's Speedy Makeup Removal Be… Argan Oil?
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Rihanna to Perform Nominated 'Black Panther 2' Hit 'Lift Me Up' at 2023 Oscars
Milan, ITALY - Rihanna and ASAP Rocky take Milan by storm as they enjoy a romantic night out at Langosteria Bistrot. The power couple's effortless style and undeniable chemistry steal the show. Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky BACKGRID USA 25 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Photopress / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Pregnant Rihanna Joins A$AP Rocky for Date Night in Milan
Rihanna
Every Must-See Outfit Change During the 2023 Oscars Ceremony — from Rihanna to Lady Gaga
Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Kylie Jenner Documents Oscars After-Party with Sister Kendall and Gigi Hadid — See the Photos!