Lady Gaga Rehearses 'Hold My Hand' in Full Glam Ahead of Makeup-Free Oscars 2023 Performance

Lady Gaga had a chic, yet intimate rehearsal for her stripped-down performance at last weekend's 95th Academy Awards.

After the Oscar winner, 36, performed her nominated song "Hold My Hand" with no makeup at last week's awards show, Gaga shared a behind-the-scenes video to TikTok of herself rehearsing the Top Gun: Maverick song at a piano in a hotel room after getting all glammed up.

"The rehearsal no one saw. Love you all, thanks for being so supportive of a song that means so much to me," wrote Gaga in the caption with a red heart emoji.

She wore the same sheer black Versace gown in the video that she sported on the red carpet before going makeup-free in a black T-shirt, ripped jeans and sneakers while performing onstage.

Gaga explained the song is "deeply personal for me" during her intro, adding: "I think that we all need each other. We need a lot of love to walk through this life.

"We all need a hero sometimes — there's heroes all around us in unassuming places," added Gaga. "But, you might find that you could be your own hero even if you feel broken inside."

Executive producer Ricky Kirshner told The Hollywood Reporter she "wanted it to be raw and people to see the real Gaga" in an interview about the last-minute performance.

"She was really appropriate about the fact that this is a meaningful song to her and she wanted to really strip it down and do it not as an 'Oscar performance,' but as her," explained showrunner Glenn Weiss. "And that's exactly what we tried to capture."

RELATED VIDEO: Lady Gaga Surprises on Oscars 2023 Red Carpet in Fresh-Off-the-Runway Gown with Butt-Exposing Rear View

Gaga's performance came after she originally had to turn down the gig due to scheduling conflicts as she films the Joker sequel Folie à Deux. It was reported Sunday that she would be able to make it after all, hours before she took the stage.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Best Original Song ultimately went to "Naatu Naatu" from Indian entry RRR, which also beat out fellow nominees: Rihanna's "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Diane Warren's "Applause" from Tell It Like a Woman and "This Is a Life" by Son Lux, Mitski and David Byrne from Everything Everywhere All at Once.

All of the songs were performed live during the ceremony.