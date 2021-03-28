Lady Gaga received a massive bouquet of flowers from her boyfriend Michael Polansky on her 35th birthday on Sunday

Lady Gaga Says 'All I Need' Is Boyfriend Michael Polansky and Her Dogs as She Marks Her 35th Birthday

Lady Gaga got a special birthday gift from her boyfriend Michael Polansky.

On Sunday, Gaga shared a snapshot of Polansky's sweet sentiment in honor of the singer's 35th birthday. In the photo, Gaga — who is currently in Italy filming the crime biopic House of Gucci — hugged a massive bouquet of flowers that were sent to her by her boyfriend.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In her Instagram caption, the Oscar winner thanked Polansky while also mentioning her two French bulldogs that were kidnapped last month but later found safe. The star's dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot during the incident but is currently on the road to recovery.

"When your bf sends you all the flowers in Rome for your birthday," the "Rain on Me" singer wrote in her caption. "I love you honey 💕 I can't wait to be home with you and our dogs, that's all I need."

Lady Gaga Image zoom Michael Polansky and Lady Gaga | Credit: Lady Gaga/Instagram

Gaga received more birthday wishes from fans and fellow stars on social media Sunday. Yoko Ono wrote on Twitter, "Happy Birthday @alex-abel LadyGaga! lots of love, yoko."

"Wishing a very happy birthday to you, Lady!" Tony Bennett wrote on Twitter.

"Tanti auguri Gaga!!!!! You inspire me and so many millions of others. I am honored to call you my friend. Today, I am celebrating you like a true little monster 🖤⚔️🖤 @ladygaga," Donatella Versace shared on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday @ladygaga Love you forever ❤️❤️ Uncle E xx," Elton John posted on Instagram.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Gaga and Polansky, a tech investor, have been together for over a year now after the pair was first linked at a New Year's Eve party in Las Vegas in 2019. Then in February 2020, Gaga confirmed their relationship by sharing a photo of herself cuddled up with Polansky on a yacht.

Last March, Gaga called self-quarantining amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic a "kind act for the world," as she shared a selfie with Polansky.

"Going strong, playing video games and cards, and taking care of ourselves," she wrote in the caption. "Important reminder: keep your mind as stress-free as possible and your body moving. #selflove #selfcare #bekind try not to pass it in case you have it #corona it's ok and so wonderful to stay home if you can! What a kind act for the world."

Gaga Miami Image zoom Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky | Credit: Lady Gaga / Instagram

Lady Gaga Instagram Image zoom Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky | Credit: Lady Gaga Instagram

In January, just a week after Gaga and Polansky put their love on display when they attended President Joe Biden's inauguration in Washington, D.C., a source told PEOPLE that the "Stupid Love" songstress is "crazy about" her boyfriend.